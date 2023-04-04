Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Brussels Sprouts Recipes Crispy Smashed Brussels Sprouts with Goat Cheese & Pancetta Be the first to rate & review! Salty pancetta and creamy goat cheese pair up with smashed Brussels sprouts in this easy side. Make sure the sprouts are dry and spread them out evenly on the baking sheet to ensure your sprouts crisp up nicely. By Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner Carolyn Casner is a longtime recipe tester and contributor for EatingWell. Over the years, she has tested and developed hundreds of recipes for the magazine and website. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free High Fiber Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ pounds medium to large Brussels sprouts, trimmed (16-18) 2 ounces cubed pancetta 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil ¾ teaspoon Italian seasoning ¼ teaspoon ground pepper 2 ounces crumbled goat cheese Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add Brussels sprouts; reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook until just tender when pierced with a skewer, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain the Brussels sprouts and plunge them into the ice bath. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then transfer to a clean kitchen towel and pat dry. Meanwhile, cook pancetta in a small skillet over medium heat until fat is rendered and the pancetta is browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon, leaving drippings in the pan. Add oil to the skillet. Stir in Italian seasoning and pepper. Spread the Brussels sprouts on a large rimmed baking sheet. Flatten them with the bottom of a mason jar or sturdy glass. Drizzle each with the oil mixture. Roast for 10 minutes. Top with goat cheese, return to the oven and bake until the cheese has browned in spots, 3 to 5 minutes more. Sprinkle with the pancetta. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 198 Calories 13g Fat 14g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 198 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 3g Protein 10g 20% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 19mg 6% Vitamin A 1302IU 26% Vitamin C 130mg 144% Vitamin D 2IU 1% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 95mcg 24% Vitamin K 272mcg 227% Sodium 323mg 14% Calcium 85mg 7% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 38mg 9% Potassium 601mg 13% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved