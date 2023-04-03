Healthy Recipes Healthy Appetizer Recipes Dip & Spread Recipes Lemon Aioli The delicate flavor of this lemon aioli is the perfect accompaniment to a burger or sandwich. The canola oil adds body, while the olive oil adds just enough flavor to complement the other ingredients without overpowering them. By Laura Kanya Laura Kanya Instagram Website Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 3, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 28 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 large egg yolks, at room temperature 1 large egg, at room temperature 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest, grated with a microplane 2 tablespoons lemon juice ½ small clove garlic, grated with a microplane 1 ½ teaspoons white-wine vinegar 1 teaspoon dry mustard ½ teaspoon salt ⅛ teaspoon ground pepper ½ cup canola oil ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil Directions Place egg yolks, egg, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender; process on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. With the processor running, slowly pour canola oil and olive oil through the chute, processing until combined and thickened, about 3 minutes. To make ahead Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Stir well before serving. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 77 Calories 9g Fat 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 28 Calories 77 % Daily Value * Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 20mg 7% Vitamin A 27IU 1% Vitamin C 1mg 1% Vitamin D 4IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 3mcg 1% Vitamin K 3mcg 3% Sodium 45mg 2% Calcium 3mg 0% Potassium 6mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved