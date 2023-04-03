Lemon Aioli

The delicate flavor of this lemon aioli is the perfect accompaniment to a burger or sandwich. The canola oil adds body, while the olive oil adds just enough flavor to complement the other ingredients without overpowering them.

By
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya
Laura Kanya

Laura Kanya is a freelance recipe developer and tester based in Vermont. She has been active in the food industry for more than two decades in a variety of roles, including pastry chef, chef instructor, executive chef and director of operations in restaurants, resorts, catering, retail operations and food production companies.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 3, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Lemon Aioli served in a bowl
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
28
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 large egg yolks, at room temperature

  • 1 large egg, at room temperature

  • 1 tablespoon grated lemon zest, grated with a microplane

  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

  • ½ small clove garlic, grated with a microplane

  • 1 ½ teaspoons white-wine vinegar

  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • teaspoon ground pepper

  • ½ cup canola oil

  • ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

  1. Place egg yolks, egg, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a food processor or blender; process on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. With the processor running, slowly pour canola oil and olive oil through the chute, processing until combined and thickened, about 3 minutes.

To make ahead

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

77 Calories
9g Fat
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 28
Calories 77
% Daily Value *
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 9g 12%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%
Cholesterol 20mg 7%
Vitamin A 27IU 1%
Vitamin C 1mg 1%
Vitamin D 4IU 1%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 3mcg 1%
Vitamin K 3mcg 3%
Sodium 45mg 2%
Calcium 3mg 0%
Potassium 6mg 0%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Easy Fruit Dip
The Best Fruit Dip Recipe Ever
5 mins
a recipe photo of the Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Ice Cream
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Ice Cream
1 hrs 10 mins
a recipe photo of the Healthy Homemade Nutella on a plate
Healthy Homemade Nutella
45 mins
Tomato Sandwich Roasted Garlic Basil Aioli
Tomato Sandwiches with Roasted Garlic & Basil Aioli
20 mins
a recipe photo of the Beer-Cheese Soup in a bowl with spoons beside it
Beer-Cheese Soup
40 mins
Tea-Leaf Salad
Tea-Leaf Salad
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Pavlova with Meyer Lemon Curd & Citrus Salad
Pavlova with Meyer Lemon Curd & Citrus Salad
3 hrs
a recipe photo of the Copycat Joe and the Juice Tunacado Sandwich cut in half
Copycat Joe & the Juice's Tunacado Sandwich
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Velvety Winter Squash Soup with Smoky Garlic Custard served in a bowl
Velvety Winter Squash Soup with Smoky Garlic Custard
2 hrs
a recipe photo of the Mini air fryer cheesecakes
Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes
1 hrs 25 mins
the recipe photo of the Cranberry-Lemon Cheesecake Bars
Cranberry-Lemon Cheesecake Bars
5 hrs
Broccoli Casserole
Broccoli Casserole
1 hrs 5 mins
green tomato jam
Green Tomato Jam
2 hrs 20 mins
Air-Fryer Salmon with Horseradish Rub
20 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Two
Green Eggs & Chorizo Tacos
Green Eggs & Chorizo Tacos
20 mins
Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie
Brown Butter Sweet Potato Pie
4 hrs 20 mins