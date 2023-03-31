Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Bowl Recipes Fish Taco Bowls with Green Cabbage Slaw Fresh salsa verde, spinach, green cabbage and avocado all contribute to the vibrant green color of this light and bright fish taco bowl. We love the mild flavor and firm, meaty texture of halibut but any firm white fish like mahi mahi or tilapia will work well in its place. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Instagram Website Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 cup packed baby spinach 1 small jalapeño pepper, roughly chopped 1 small shallot, roughly chopped 1 anchovy fillet 2 tablespoons water 1 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves, divided, plus more for garnish ¼ cup fresh lime juice, divided, plus lime wedges for serving ¾ teaspoon salt, divided 2 cups finely shredded green cabbage 1 (1 1/2 pound) skinless halibut fillet 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ½ teaspoon ground pepper 2 cups hot cooked long-grain brown rice 2 medium avocados, thinly sliced Directions Combine spinach, jalapeño, shallot, anchovy, water, 3/4 cup cilantro, 2 tablespoons lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a blender; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a small bowl, cover and let stand at room temperature until ready to serve. Toss cabbage, 1/4 teaspoon salt and the remaining 1/4 cup cilantro and 2 tablespoons lime juice together in a medium bowl. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Coat both sides of fish with oil and sprinkle with pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, flipping once, until the fish is opaque and flakes easily with a fork, 3 to 5 minutes per side (depending on thickness). Divide rice among 4 bowls and top each bowl with fish, avocado and cabbage slaw. Drizzle the bowls with salsa verde. Garnish with additional cilantro leaves and serve with lime wedges, if desired. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 529 Calories 25g Fat 40g Carbs 38g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 529 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Dietary Fiber 10g 36% Total Sugars 3g Protein 38g 76% Total Fat 25g 32% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 84mg 28% Vitamin A 1529IU 31% Vitamin C 37mg 41% Vitamin D 323IU 81% Vitamin E 5mg 31% Folate 133mcg 33% Vitamin K 130mcg 108% Sodium 620mg 27% Calcium 64mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Magnesium 127mg 30% Potassium 1449mg 31% Zinc 2mg 18% Vitamin B12 2mcg 83% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved