Stir-Fried Clams with Snow Peas Bright green and crispy snow peas combine with clams in this quick and easy stir-fry. Brown rice at the bottom of the bowl soaks up the sweet and savory sauce. Feel free to swap out the rice for rice noodles or udon to change things up! Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Ingredients 4 scallions 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 6 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1 (1 inch) piece fresh ginger, peeled and cut into thin strips 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 2 tablespoons sesame oil 2 teaspoons granulated sugar 8 ounces fresh snow peas, trimmed 1 large jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced 24 littleneck clams, scrubbed 1 tablespoon cornstarch 1 tablespoon water 2 cups hot cooked long-grain brown rice Directions Cut dark green tops from scallions; thinly slice and reserve for garnish. Cut white and light green scallion parts into 2-inch pieces. Heat vegetable oil in a large wok over high heat. Add garlic and ginger; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Stir in soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil and sugar; cook, stirring constantly, for 10 seconds. Add snow peas, jalapeño and the reserved 2-inch scallion pieces; cook, stirring constantly, until tender and lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the vegetables using tongs or a slotted spoon to a large bowl, leaving as much liquid as possible in the wok. Add clams to the wok and cover; cook, undisturbed, until the clams open, 4 to 6 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk cornstarch and water together in a small bowl. Uncover the wok and discard any clams that did not open. Stir in the cornstarch mixture; cook, stirring constantly, until the liquid thickens slightly, about 1 minute. Return the vegetables to the wok, tossing to combine. Remove from heat. Divide rice among 4 bowls and top with the clam mixture. Sprinkle with the reserved sliced scallion tops. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 351 Calories 15g Fat 39g Carbs 13g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 351 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 39g 14% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 5g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 13g 26% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 16mg 5% Vitamin A 416IU 8% Vitamin C 20mg 22% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 23mcg 6% Vitamin K 33mcg 28% Sodium 469mg 20% Calcium 71mg 5% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 55mg 13% Potassium 184mg 4% Zinc 1mg 9% Vitamin B12 6mcg 250% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved