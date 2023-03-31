Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri

This is a caprese salad like you've never had before! Chimichurri with lime zest and juice, capers, serrano and tarragon adds new flavors to the classic ingredients of ripe tomatoes, basil and creamy mozzarella. Ripe green tomatoes offer a striking green hue, but any fresh ripe tomato will work well.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

Published on March 31, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri served on a plate
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup packed fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

  • 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves, finely chopped

  • 1 teaspoon grated lime zest

  • 1 tablespoon lime juice

  • 1 serrano pepper, seeded and finely chopped

  • 1 clove garlic, grated

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 2 tablespoons capers, patted dry, divided

  • 4 large ripe green heirloom tomatoes, cored and sliced 1/2-inch thick

  • 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced 1/2-inch thick

Directions

  1. Stir basil, tarragon, lime zest, lime juice, serrano, garlic, salt and 3 tablespoons oil together in a small bowl. Chop 1 tablespoon capers and stir into the mixture. Let the chimichurri stand at room temperature for 10 minutes.

  2. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon capers; cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon.

  3. Arrange tomatoes and mozzarella on a platter and top with the chimichurri. Sprinkle with the crispy capers.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

215 Calories
19g Fat
5g Carbs
8g Protein
