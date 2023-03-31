Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Tomato Recipes Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri This is a caprese salad like you've never had before! Chimichurri with lime zest and juice, capers, serrano and tarragon adds new flavors to the classic ingredients of ripe tomatoes, basil and creamy mozzarella. Ripe green tomatoes offer a striking green hue, but any fresh ripe tomato will work well. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Instagram Website Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ¼ cup packed fresh basil leaves, finely chopped 2 tablespoons fresh tarragon leaves, finely chopped 1 teaspoon grated lime zest 1 tablespoon lime juice 1 serrano pepper, seeded and finely chopped 1 clove garlic, grated ½ teaspoon salt ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided 2 tablespoons capers, patted dry, divided 4 large ripe green heirloom tomatoes, cored and sliced 1/2-inch thick 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced 1/2-inch thick Directions Stir basil, tarragon, lime zest, lime juice, serrano, garlic, salt and 3 tablespoons oil together in a small bowl. Chop 1 tablespoon capers and stir into the mixture. Let the chimichurri stand at room temperature for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon capers; cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper-towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon. Arrange tomatoes and mozzarella on a platter and top with the chimichurri. Sprinkle with the crispy capers. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 215 Calories 19g Fat 5g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 215 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 3g Protein 8g 16% Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 27mg 9% Vitamin A 1332IU 27% Vitamin C 18mg 20% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 19mcg 5% Vitamin K 17mcg 14% Sodium 287mg 12% Calcium 154mg 12% Magnesium 16mg 4% Potassium 293mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved