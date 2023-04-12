Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Casserole Recipes Healthy Gratin Recipes Potato & Leek Gratin Be the first to rate & review! A mandoline will slice the potatoes quickly and to the exact same thickness, though a sharp knife will also work. Instead of burying the potatoes and leeks in cream, a drizzle of milk is added to every layer of the gratin; the potatoes get wonderfully crisp and tender, and the cheeses form a melty, golden crust. The result is a rich, rustic potato side with contrasting flavors and textures—a bit of crunch to round out the stuffing, sauces, and mashes on the plate. Reheat leftovers in the oven until crisped and warmed through, and then serve with eggs and a side of fruit for breakfast. By Jiselle Basile Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 45 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ½ cups whole milk 1 ½ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, raw 2 garlic cloves, smashed 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 1 large leek, trimmed, halved lengthwise, and sliced (about 2 cups) 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 2 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup) 1 ounce Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/4 cup) ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Combine milk, potatoes and garlic in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes or until potatoes are almost tender. Drain in a colander over a bowl, reserving 1/2 cup milk mixture. Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add leek; cook 8 minutes or until tender, stirring occasionally. Remove pan from heat; place leek mixture in a bowl. Arrange half of potato slices in a single layer in bottom of skillet or a gratin dish; top evenly with half of leek mixture. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 cup Gruyère cheese. Repeat layers with remaining half of potatoes, remaining half of leek mixture, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 cup Gruyère. Drizzle with reserved 1/2 cup milk mixture; sprinkle with Parmesan. Cover pan with foil; bake at 375°F for 25 minutes or until cheese melts. Remove foil from pan. Turn on broiler (do not remove pan from oven). Broil 5 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Remove pan from oven, and sprinkle with pepper; cool. Cut into 10 wedges. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 134 Calories 6g Fat 16g Carbs 6g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 134 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 4g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 18mg 6% Sodium 312mg 14% Calcium 157mg 12% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved