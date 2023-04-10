Healthy Recipes Healthy Side Dish Recipes Healthy Vegetable Side Dish Recipes Healthy Roasted Vegetable Recipes Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables Be the first to rate & review! A mix of colorful root vegetables may be your star side. Peeled, pre-chopped butternut squash saves time, but pieces tend to be irregular and small—we prefer peeling and cubing it yourself. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Instagram Website Paige Grandjean is a recipe tester and developer who's been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2015. Her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications as well as on various digital platforms. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award Finalist. She is a member of IACP and has a WSET Level 2 Award in Spirits. When not in the kitchen, Paige enjoys global travel and competing in Ironman 70.3 races. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Cooking Light Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 10 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar, divided ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 pound peeled cubed butternut squash (about 3 cups) 1 pound parsnips, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces (about 2 1/4 cups) 1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved 8 ounces small Yukon Gold potatoes, halved Cooking spray Directions Preheat oven to 450°F. Combine oil, mustard, thyme, 2 teaspoons vinegar, salt and pepper in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine butternut squash, parsnips, Brussels sprouts and potatoes in a large bowl. Add mustard mixture to squash mixture; toss to coat. Spread vegetable mixture in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Bake at 450°F for 35 minutes or until browned and tender, stirring gently with a spatula after 25 minutes. Remove pan from oven. Drizzle with remaining 1 teaspoon vinegar; toss. Variation: Lemon-Herb Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables Combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine butternut squash, parsnips, Brussels sprouts and potatoes from above recipe in a large bowl. Add oil mixture, 10 peeled garlic cloves and 1/2 thinly sliced lemon to vegetables; toss to coat. Bake as directed in step 3 of above recipe. Remove pan from oven; sprinkle vegetables with 1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, 1/3 cup chopped fresh chives, 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill, 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest strips and 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice; toss. SERVES 10 (serving size: about 2/3 cup) CALORIES 133; FAT 4.6g (sat 0.7g, mono 3.1g, poly 0.7g); PROTEIN 3g; CARB 23g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 5g (est. added sugars 0g); CHOL 0mg; IRON 2mg; SODIUM 214mg; CALC 74mg Variation: Orange-Tarragon Sheet Pan Roasted Vegetables Combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon maple syrup, 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice, 2 teaspoons chopped fresh tarragon, 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper in a bowl, stirring with a whisk. Combine butternut squash, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, and potatoes from above recipe in a large bowl. Add orange juice mixture to vegetables; toss to coat. Bake as directed in step 3 of above recipe. Remove pan from oven; sprinkle vegetables with 1 teaspoon orange zest strips, 1 tablespoon fresh orange juice and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon; toss. SERVES 10 (serving size: about 2/3 cup) CALORIES 133; FAT 4.5g (sat 0.7g, mono 3.1g, poly 0.7g); PROTEIN 3g; CARB 23g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 6g (est. added sugars 1g); CHOL 0mg; IRON 1mg; SODIUM 210mg; CALC 62mg Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 132 Calories 5g Fat 24g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 10 Calories 132 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Total Sugars 5g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 221mg 10% Calcium 59mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved