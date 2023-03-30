Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Green Salad Recipes Healthy Kale Salad Recipes Kale & Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Avocado Caesar Dressing This salad combines the flavors of a Caesar salad with tender green lacinato kale and the crunch of raw, shaved Brussels sprouts. The brown butter breadcrumbs add additional crunch and a nutty, toasted flavor. Serve with grilled chicken for an added boost of protein. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Instagram Website Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free High Fiber High-Protein Nut-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon unsalted butter ¼ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs 1 small avocado (about 6 ounces), mashed 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese 1 tablespoon white miso 2 cloves garlic, grated 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon ground pepper ¼ teaspoon salt ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 bunches lacinato kale (about 8 ounces each), stemmed and chopped 12 ounces fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and thinly sliced Directions Melt butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Cook, swirling the pan occasionally, until the butter turns golden brown and smells nutty, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in panko; cook, stirring constantly, until coated in butter and toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper- towel-lined bowl. Process avocado, lemon juice, Parmesan, miso, garlic, mustard, pepper and salt in a mini food processor until combined, about 30 seconds. Add oil; process until thickened and smooth, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer to a large bowl. Add kale to the bowl with the dressing. Using clean hands, massage the dressing into the kale to soften, 1 to 2 minutes. Add sliced Brussels sprouts and toss to combine. Top with the toasted breadcrumbs. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 237 Calories 16g Fat 21g Carbs 7g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 237 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 2g Protein 7g 14% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 7mg 2% Vitamin A 14327IU 287% Vitamin C 163mg 181% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 59mcg 15% Vitamin K 107mcg 89% Sodium 296mg 13% Calcium 189mg 15% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 23mg 5% Potassium 379mg 8% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved