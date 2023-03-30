Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Bok Choy Recipes Roasted Baby Bok Choy with Soy-Ginger Glaze Ginger adds flavor and balance to the soy-honey glaze that complements tender-crisp baby bok choy. Sambal oelek, a ground chile paste, adds the slightest amount of spice. Feel free to add more if you want to turn up the heat. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Nut-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound baby bok choy (about 4 medium heads), trimmed and halved lengthwise 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ¼ teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons reduced-sodium soy sauce 2 teaspoons honey 1 teaspoon rice vinegar ¾ teaspoon grated fresh ginger ¼ teaspoon sambal oelek Directions Place a large rimmed baking sheet on center oven rack; preheat to 450°F. Toss bok choy with oil and salt in a large bowl; arrange cut-side down on the preheated baking sheet. Roast until the stems are tender and browned on cut sides, 8 to 10 minutes. Flip and cook until the leaves are crisp, 2 to 3 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk soy sauce, honey, vinegar, ginger and sambal oelek together in a small bowl. Transfer the bok choy to a serving platter and drizzle with the soy-honey glaze. Serve hot. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 87 Calories 7g Fat 6g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 87 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 6g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 4g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Vitamin A 5067IU 101% Vitamin C 51mg 57% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 76mcg 19% Vitamin K 56mcg 47% Sodium 322mg 14% Calcium 120mg 9% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 24mg 6% Potassium 299mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved