Caramelized Broccolini & White Beans

Broccolini takes on a smoky char from the cast-iron pan before it's combined with white beans and aromatics in this savory side dish. A vibrant parsley and hazelnut sauce finishes the dish with a bright and nutty flavor.

a recipe photo of the Caramelized Broccolini and White Beans
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber High-Protein Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • 1 pound fresh broccolini, trimmed and cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces

  • 1 cup chopped leeks (white and light green parts only)

  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced garlic

  • 1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added white beans, rinsed

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

  • ¼ cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted (see Tip)

  • ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest

  • 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccolini; cook, stirring once or twice, until charred and tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Wipe the pan clean and reduce heat to medium.

  2. Add 1 tablespoon oil, leeks, garlic and beans to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans start to blister and turn golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Return the broccolini to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 1 minute. Transfer the mixture to a platter.

  3. Stir parsley, hazelnuts, lemon zest, lemon juice, pepper, salt and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil together in a small bowl. Spoon the parsley mixture over the broccolini mixture. Serve immediately.

Tip

For the best flavor, toast nuts before using in a recipe. To toast chopped nuts, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

277 Calories
15g Fat
27g Carbs
10g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 277
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 27g 10%
Dietary Fiber 7g 25%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 10g 20%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 2g 10%
Vitamin A 2690IU 54%
Vitamin C 115mg 128%
Vitamin E 3mg 18%
Folate 29mcg 7%
Vitamin K 80mcg 67%
Sodium 216mg 9%
Calcium 143mg 11%
Iron 4mg 22%
Magnesium 66mg 16%
Potassium 676mg 14%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

