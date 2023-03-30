Healthy Recipes Healthy Side Dish Recipes Healthy Vegetable Side Dish Recipes Caramelized Broccolini & White Beans Broccolini takes on a smoky char from the cast-iron pan before it's combined with white beans and aromatics in this savory side dish. A vibrant parsley and hazelnut sauce finishes the dish with a bright and nutty flavor. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High Fiber High-Protein Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided 1 pound fresh broccolini, trimmed and cut into 2- to 3-inch pieces 1 cup chopped leeks (white and light green parts only) 1 tablespoon thinly sliced garlic 1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added white beans, rinsed ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley ¼ cup chopped hazelnuts, toasted (see Tip) ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest 1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice ½ teaspoon ground pepper ¼ teaspoon salt Directions Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add broccolini; cook, stirring once or twice, until charred and tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Wipe the pan clean and reduce heat to medium. Add 1 tablespoon oil, leeks, garlic and beans to the pan. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans start to blister and turn golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Return the broccolini to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, about 1 minute. Transfer the mixture to a platter. Stir parsley, hazelnuts, lemon zest, lemon juice, pepper, salt and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil together in a small bowl. Spoon the parsley mixture over the broccolini mixture. Serve immediately. Tip For the best flavor, toast nuts before using in a recipe. To toast chopped nuts, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 4 minutes. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 277 Calories 15g Fat 27g Carbs 10g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 277 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 27g 10% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 5g Protein 10g 20% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 2690IU 54% Vitamin C 115mg 128% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 29mcg 7% Vitamin K 80mcg 67% Sodium 216mg 9% Calcium 143mg 11% Iron 4mg 22% Magnesium 66mg 16% Potassium 676mg 14% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved