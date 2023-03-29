Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cabbage Recipes Roasted Savoy Cabbage with Pistachios & Lemon Charred bits of tender-crisp savoy cabbage pick up the flavors of coriander and lemon in this delightful side dish. Serve alongside roasted chicken or fish. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (1 1/2-pound) head savoy cabbage, cored and cut into 1- to 2-inch pieces 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon ground coriander ½ teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon ground pepper ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest 1 tablespoon lemon juice ¼ cup chopped unsalted roasted pistachios Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Toss cabbage with oil, coriander, salt and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast, stirring halfway through, until tender and golden brown in places, about 25 minutes. Stir in lemon zest, lemon juice and pistachios. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 189 Calories 14g Fat 14g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 189 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 5g Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Vitamin A 1773IU 35% Vitamin C 56mg 62% Vitamin E 2mg 13% Folate 145mcg 36% Vitamin K 122mcg 102% Sodium 340mg 15% Calcium 74mg 6% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 58mg 14% Potassium 488mg 10% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved