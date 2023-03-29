Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Main Dish Recipes Healthy Grain Bowl Recipes Green Goddess Farro Bowl Farro and vegetables with a thick green goddess dressing pack this grain bowl with plenty of flavor. Finish it off with chicken, or use white beans as a plant-based protein alternative. (To make this bowl completely vegetarian, omit the anchovy paste from the dressing.) If you can't find fava beans, try thawed frozen lima beans or edamame in their place. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 40 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 ounces haricots verts, trimmed and cut into 2-inch pieces (about 1 cup) 1 pound fresh fava beans, shelled (about 1 1/2 cups shelled) ¾ cup pearled farro 1 teaspoon salt, divided ½ cup packed fresh basil leaves ½ cup packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems 1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh chives 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon leaves 1 small clove garlic, chopped ¼ teaspoon anchovy paste ¼ cup whole-milk plain yogurt 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 1 ½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup thinly sliced Persian cucumbers 1 ½ cups shredded cooked chicken breast (about 8 ounces) or 1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium white beans, rinsed Directions Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Place a medium bowl of ice water next to the stove. Add haricots verts to the boiling water; cook until bright green and tender, about 2 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the haricots verts to the ice bath and let stand until cool, about 1 minute. Transfer to a small bowl; set aside. Add shelled fava beans to the boiling water; cook until the beans are tender and the skins loosen, about 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to the ice bath; let stand until cool, about 3 minutes. Peel by tearing a hole in the skins and gently squeezing out the beans. Meanwhile, add farro to the boiling water. Reduce heat to medium to maintain a simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water. Transfer to a medium bowl and toss with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Combine basil, parsley, chives, tarragon, garlic and anchovy paste in a blender; process until finely chopped, about 10 seconds. Add yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice and 1/4 teaspoon salt; process until smooth, about 1 minute. With the motor running, drizzle in oil and continue to process until smooth and creamy, about 20 seconds. Divide the farro, cucumbers, haricots verts, fava beans and chicken (or white beans) among 4 bowls. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt over the bowls and drizzle evenly with the dressing. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 431 Calories 22g Fat 32g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 431 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 32g 12% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 5g Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 22g 28% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 53mg 18% Vitamin A 1368IU 27% Vitamin C 32mg 36% Vitamin D 4IU 1% Vitamin E 3mg 18% Folate 71mcg 18% Vitamin K 175mcg 146% Sodium 743mg 32% Calcium 106mg 8% Iron 3mg 17% Magnesium 53mg 13% Potassium 445mg 9% Zinc 1mg 9% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved