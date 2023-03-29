Healthy Recipes Healthy Soup Recipes Healthy Vegetable Soup Recipes Thai Green Curry-Inspired Vegetable Soup Green curry paste, fresh herbs and plenty of scallion all pack a bunch of flavor into this vibrant, refreshing soup. The light yet creamy broth is loaded with vegetables, with tofu stirred in at the end to make it filling. A small spoonful of chili crisp adds nice heat and crunch, but if you want to tame the spice, chopped cashews would work well in its place. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Nut-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 bunches scallions, trimmed, divided 2 tablespoons canola oil 1 ½ tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh ginger 1 ½ tablespoons coarsely chopped garlic 2 tablespoons green curry paste 1 (13.5 ounce) can coconut milk, well shaken 1 cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnish ½ cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish ¼ teaspoon salt 3 cups lower-sodium vegetable broth 3 cups chopped green cabbage 1 ½ cups half-moon-sliced zucchini 1 (14-ounce) package firm tofu, drained, patted dry and cubed (3/4-inch) Chili crisp for garnish (optional) Lime wedges for serving Directions Cut 1 bunch scallions into 1 1/2-inch pieces. Set aside. Slice white and light green parts of the remaining bunch. Thinly slice the dark green parts; reserve for garnish. Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the white and light green scallion slices, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant and softened, about 3 minutes. Stir in curry paste; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant and the vegetables are coated, about 1 minute. Stir in coconut milk. Remove from heat. Pour the contents of the saucepan into a blender and add cilantro, mint and salt. Process until smooth and bright green, about 1 minute. Add broth and process until smooth, about 20 seconds. Return the mixture to the saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Stir in cabbage; simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage begins to soften, about 2 minutes. Add zucchini and the reserved 1 1/2-inch scallion pieces; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in tofu; cook until warmed through, about 1 minute. Ladle the soup into 4 bowls; sprinkle with the dark green scallion slices. Garnish with additional cilantro, mint and/or chili crisp, if desired. Serve with lime wedges. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 448 Calories 31g Fat 22g Carbs 25g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 448 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 11g 39% Total Sugars 6g Protein 25g 50% Total Fat 31g 40% Saturated Fat 21g 105% Vitamin A 1266IU 25% Vitamin C 47mg 52% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 96mcg 24% Vitamin K 163mcg 136% Sodium 704mg 31% Calcium 363mg 28% Iron 8mg 44% Magnesium 79mg 19% Potassium 654mg 14% Zinc 1mg 9% Omega 3 1g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved