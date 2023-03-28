Super Green Pasta

Pack in your veggies with this quick and easy green pasta. Plenty of kale and spinach transform into a vibrant green sauce once cooked and blended with basil, pine nuts and Parmesan cheese for a pesto-like flavor. Enjoy this easy vegetarian pasta as is, or add grilled chicken or white beans for a boost of protein.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

Published on March 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

a recipe photo of the Super Green Pasta served on a plate and topped with pine nuts and cheese
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Healthy Pregnancy High-Protein Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces whole-wheat fettuccine or spaghetti

  • 1 (8-ounce) bunch lacinato kale, stemmed

  • 1 (5 ounce) package baby spinach

  • 4 medium cloves garlic, peeled

  • 1 ½ cups packed fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

  • ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ cup toasted pine nuts, divided

  • ½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, divided

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta and cook according to package directions. Transfer the pasta with tongs to a colander set over a bowl.

  2. Add kale, spinach and garlic to the boiling water; cook until the greens are wilted, bright green and tender, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking water.

  3. Transfer the kale, spinach and garlic to a blender; add basil, oil, salt, 2 tablespoons pine nuts, 1/4 cup cheese and 3/4 cup reserved cooking water. Process until very smooth, about 1 minute.

  4. Transfer the pasta to a large bowl. Add the sauce and toss with tongs until well coated. (To thin the sauce further, if desired, add the remaining 1/4 cup cooking water.) Divide among 4 shallow bowls and top with the remaining 2 tablespoons pine nuts and 1/4 cup cheese. Sprinkle with additional basil before serving, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

437 Calories
25g Fat
37g Carbs
17g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 437
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 37g 13%
Dietary Fiber 9g 32%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 17g 34%
Total Fat 25g 32%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 10mg 3%
Vitamin A 7057IU 141%
Vitamin C 62mg 69%
Vitamin D 3IU 1%
Vitamin E 3mg 22%
Folate 69mcg 17%
Vitamin K 507mcg 423%
Sodium 590mg 26%
Calcium 298mg 23%
Iron 11mg 61%
Magnesium 80mg 19%
Potassium 308mg 7%
Zinc 1mg 9%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

