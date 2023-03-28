Healthy Recipes Healthy Salad Recipes Healthy Vegetable Salad Recipes Healthy Cucumber Salad Recipes Cucumber & Celery Salad This cucumber and celery salad is crunchy and fresh and strikes the perfect balance between salty and sweet. Gochugaru, a coarse Korean chili powder, brings mild heat to the dish. Gently smashing the cucumbers helps to evenly distribute the flavor. This is the perfect salad to eat with rice and tofu or grilled fish or shrimp. By Liv Dansky Liv Dansky Instagram Website Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Nut-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 3 cloves garlic, chopped 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil 1 tablespoon rice vinegar 2 teaspoons granulated sugar 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger ¾ teaspoon gochugaru (optional) ¼ teaspoon salt 4 Persian cucumbers 2 large stalks celery, thinly sliced diagonally (about 1 cup), leaves reserved Directions Whisk garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, sugar, ginger, gochugaru (if using) and salt together in a large bowl. Gently smash cucumbers with the flat side of a knife and slice diagonally into thick bite-size pieces. Add the cucumbers and celery to the dressing; toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Divide the salad among 6 bowls and garnish with celery leaves. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 45 Calories 2g Fat 5g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 45 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 3g Added Sugars 1g 2% Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 2g 3% Vitamin A 139IU 3% Vitamin C 3mg 3% Folate 10mcg 3% Vitamin K 17mcg 14% Sodium 301mg 13% Calcium 20mg 2% Magnesium 12mg 3% Potassium 153mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved