Cucumber & Celery Salad

This cucumber and celery salad is crunchy and fresh and strikes the perfect balance between salty and sweet. Gochugaru, a coarse Korean chili powder, brings mild heat to the dish. Gently smashing the cucumbers helps to evenly distribute the flavor. This is the perfect salad to eat with rice and tofu or grilled fish or shrimp.

By
Liv Dansky
Olivia Dansky headshot
Liv Dansky

Liv Dansky is a recipe tester and developer with a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis and a Diplôme de Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu in London. When Liv is not cooking or eating for work, you can find her cooking and eating for fun.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of the Cucumber and Celery Salad
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Nut-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped

  • 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar

  • 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

  • 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

  • ¾ teaspoon gochugaru (optional)

  • ¼ teaspoon salt

  • 4 Persian cucumbers

  • 2 large stalks celery, thinly sliced diagonally (about 1 cup), leaves reserved

Directions

  1. Whisk garlic, soy sauce, sesame oil, vinegar, sugar, ginger, gochugaru (if using) and salt together in a large bowl.

  2. Gently smash cucumbers with the flat side of a knife and slice diagonally into thick bite-size pieces. Add the cucumbers and celery to the dressing; toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  3. Divide the salad among 6 bowls and garnish with celery leaves.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

45 Calories
2g Fat
5g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 45
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 5g 2%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 3g
Added Sugars 1g 2%
Protein 1g 2%
Total Fat 2g 3%
Vitamin A 139IU 3%
Vitamin C 3mg 3%
Folate 10mcg 3%
Vitamin K 17mcg 14%
Sodium 301mg 13%
Calcium 20mg 2%
Magnesium 12mg 3%
Potassium 153mg 3%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Instant Pot Teriyaki Chicken served over rice in a bowl
Instant-Pot Teriyaki Chicken
30 mins
Grilled Chicken & Vegetable Salad
25 Mediterranean Diet Dinners in 25 Minutes or Less
grilled pork tenderloin with peach salsa
30-Day Low-Carb, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan
Easy Chicken Cutlets with Rhubarb Sauce
31 Healthy Dinners to Make in March
a recipe photo of the Tahini Dressed Crispy Chickpea Salad
Air-Fryer Tahini-Dressed Crispy Chickpea Salad
30 mins
a collage of recipe photos from 34 Low Calorie High Protein Dinners
34 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Meals for Dinner Tonight
cilantro and lime shrimp bowl
30-Day Heart-Healthy Mediterranean Diet Dinner Plan
Sweet & Sour Pork with a Sesame Crust
15 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners Ready in 15 Minutes or Less
Chicken Hummus Bowls
21 High-Fiber, Low-Calorie Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less
Smashed Cucumber Salad
Smashed Cucumber Salad
20 mins
4108623.jpg
Sesame Chicken & Cabbage Salad with Crunchy Ramen Noodles
30 mins
Miso-Maple Salmon
36 Heart-Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 25 Minutes
a recipe photo of the Cactus Leaf Salad
Grilled Cactus Pad Salad with Oranges & Raspberry Vinaigrette
25 mins
5609602.jpg
Ginger Steak, Vegetable & Rice Bowls
4 hrs 40 mins
spicy cucumber salad with chili oil
Spicy Cucumber Salad with Chili Oil
10 mins
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
Our 30 Best Salad Recipes