Marinated & Grilled Zucchini Planks These zucchini planks absorb the zesty marinade, then hit the grill for a smoky finish. Fresh herbs and briny feta cheese balance the flavor. This versatile side dish pairs well with grilled chicken, steak or fish. Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil 2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar 1 tablespoon salt-free za'atar 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint, plus more for garnish 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil, plus more for garnish 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard ½ teaspoon salt 1 ½ pounds zucchini (about 4 large), cut into 1/4-inch-thick planks ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese 2 tablespoons chopped unsalted pistachios Directions Whisk oil, vinegar, za'atar, mint, basil, mustard and salt together in a large bowl or shallow container. Add zucchini; toss to coat. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat grill to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Remove the zucchini planks from the marinade, allowing excess to drip off (reserve the marinade). Oil the grill grates. Grill the zucchini, uncovered, until tender, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Transfer the grilled zucchini to a large platter. Top with the reserved marinade, feta and pistachios. Sprinkle with additional mint and basil before serving, if desired. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 137 Calories 12g Fat 5g Carbs 3g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 137 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 3g Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 12g 15% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 4mg 1% Vitamin A 290IU 6% Vitamin C 21mg 23% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 1mg 9% Folate 31mcg 8% Vitamin K 7mcg 6% Sodium 268mg 12% Calcium 51mg 4% Iron 1mg 6% Magnesium 25mg 6% Potassium 328mg 7% Zinc 1mg 9%