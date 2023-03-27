Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Pizza Recipes Sheet-Pan Zucchini Pizza Fresh zucchini and lemon slices top this sheet-pan pizza. Whole lemon slices add bright flavor from the skin and rind as well as acidity from the flesh. Feta and fresh mozzarella cheese add a savory note and add balance to the rest of the flavors. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 40 mins Servings: 5 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (8-ounce) zucchini, thinly sliced crosswise (2 cups) ⅛ teaspoon salt 1 pound prepared whole-wheat pizza dough, at room temperature 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided ½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided 4 ounces fresh ovolini mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced 1 small thin-skinned lemon, ends trimmed, seeded and very thinly sliced ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced ¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves Directions Place a large rimmed baking sheet in cold oven; preheat to 450°F. Toss zucchini and salt in a large colander set over a large bowl; let stand for about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, stretch pizza dough into a 15-by-10-inch rectangle on a large cutting board covered with parchment paper. Brush the dough evenly with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Pat the zucchini dry (discard liquid). Top the dough evenly with mozzarella slices, lemon slices, zucchini slices, feta, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Remove the hot baking sheet from the oven. Quickly slide the parchment paper and pizza onto the baking sheet. Bake at 450°F until the crust is browned and the cheese is melted, 12 to 13 minutes. Sprinkle with basil. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 332 Calories 15g Fat 42g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 5 Calories 332 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 42g 15% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 1g Protein 12g 24% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 21mg 7% Vitamin A 389IU 8% Vitamin C 17mg 19% Vitamin D 1IU 0% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 14mcg 4% Vitamin K 14mcg 12% Sodium 563mg 24% Calcium 170mg 13% Magnesium 12mg 3% Potassium 146mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved