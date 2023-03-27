Sheet-Pan Zucchini Pizza

Fresh zucchini and lemon slices top this sheet-pan pizza. Whole lemon slices add bright flavor from the skin and rind as well as acidity from the flesh. Feta and fresh mozzarella cheese add a savory note and add balance to the rest of the flavors.

Ingredients

  • 1 (8-ounce) zucchini, thinly sliced crosswise (2 cups)

  • teaspoon salt

  • 1 pound prepared whole-wheat pizza dough, at room temperature

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

  • ½ teaspoon ground pepper, divided

  • 4 ounces fresh ovolini mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced

  • 1 small thin-skinned lemon, ends trimmed, seeded and very thinly sliced

  • ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves

Directions

  1. Place a large rimmed baking sheet in cold oven; preheat to 450°F.

  2. Toss zucchini and salt in a large colander set over a large bowl; let stand for about 10 minutes.

  3. Meanwhile, stretch pizza dough into a 15-by-10-inch rectangle on a large cutting board covered with parchment paper. Brush the dough evenly with 1 tablespoon oil and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  4. Pat the zucchini dry (discard liquid). Top the dough evenly with mozzarella slices, lemon slices, zucchini slices, feta, garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Drizzle with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Remove the hot baking sheet from the oven. Quickly slide the parchment paper and pizza onto the baking sheet. Bake at 450°F until the crust is browned and the cheese is melted, 12 to 13 minutes. Sprinkle with basil.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

332 Calories
15g Fat
42g Carbs
12g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 5
Calories 332
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 42g 15%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 12g 24%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 21mg 7%
Vitamin A 389IU 8%
Vitamin C 17mg 19%
Vitamin D 1IU 0%
Vitamin E 1mg 4%
Folate 14mcg 4%
Vitamin K 14mcg 12%
Sodium 563mg 24%
Calcium 170mg 13%
Magnesium 12mg 3%
Potassium 146mg 3%

