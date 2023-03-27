Healthy Recipes Healthy Appetizer Recipes Dip & Spread Recipes Cauliflower-Jalapeño Dip This creamy cauliflower-jalapeño dip combines cheese, cooked cauliflower and broiled jalapeños that together deliver a zesty lightened-up dip perfect for a gathering or game day. Serve with crackers, crostini, pita chips or a side of crisp raw veggies for dipping. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 27, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photogrpaher: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 8 cups water 3 cups cauliflower florets (about 12 ounces) 3 large jalapeño peppers, halved lengthwise, stemmed and seeded Cooking spray 1 (8 ounce) package reduced-fat cream cheese ½ cup whole-milk ricotta cheese 1 ¼ teaspoons onion powder 1 ¼ teaspoons garlic powder ½ teaspoon ground pepper 6 tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided 1 tablespoon chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley Directions Preheat oven to broil with a rack about 7 inches from the heat source. Place water in a large saucepan; cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Add cauliflower and cook, uncovered, until fork-tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain well. Meanwhile, line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. Arrange jalapeños, cut-sides down, in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Coat the jalapeños with cooking spray. Broil until charred, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from the oven; fold the foil over the jalapeños and let steam for about 5 minutes. Peel the jalapeños (discard skins). Reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Place the jalapeños and the drained cauliflower in a food processor; process until mostly smooth, about 30 seconds. Add cream cheese, ricotta, onion powder, garlic powder, pepper and 4 tablespoons Parmesan; process until smooth, about 20 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Transfer to a medium cast-iron skillet or oven-safe 2-quart baking dish. Sprinkle evenly with the remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan. Bake until bubbly and browned, about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley before serving. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 79 Calories 5g Fat 5g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 79 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 5g 2% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 2g Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 18mg 6% Vitamin A 303IU 6% Vitamin C 25mg 28% Vitamin D 4IU 1% Vitamin E 1mg 4% Folate 25mcg 6% Vitamin K 12mcg 10% Sodium 131mg 6% Calcium 80mg 6% Magnesium 10mg 2% Potassium 180mg 4% Zinc 1mg 9% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved