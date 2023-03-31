Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Fish Recipes Healthy Salmon Recipes Healthy Salmon Fillet Recipes Broiled Salmon with Lemon For quick weeknight meals, go for the broiler. It preheats in a flash and acts like an upside-down grill, bringing salmon to perfect doneness in just 10 minutes. Don't sweat it if you slightly overcook the salmon. Serve it with a dipping sauce or drizzle a bit of olive oil over top to bring back instant moisture. This basic broiled salmon recipe is even better when served with a creamy yogurt sauce and a side of quickly steamed or broiled broccolini. By Laraine Perri Published on March 31, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon) 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce 4 (6 ounce) center-cut salmon fillets (about 1 in. thick) ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper Directions Combine oil, rind, juice and Worcestershire sauce in a shallow dish. Place fillets, skin side up, in dish. Let stand 15 minutes. Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Place fillets, skin side down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Broil to desired degree of doneness, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove fillets from foil using a metal spatula. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 271 Calories 13g Fat 1g Carbs 36g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 271 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 36g 72% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 89mg 30% Sodium 227mg 10% Calcium 20mg 2% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved