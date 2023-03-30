Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes Perfect Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts This is the perfect way to cook chicken breasts. If you crave juicy, flavorful chicken breasts, then follow this simple recipe. You'll end up with a golden brown platter of delicious chicken ready for the tasting. Use this recipe to shred over baked potatoes, make chicken salad, slice over fresh greens or enjoy with classic sides such as haricot verts and roasted potatoes. Once you have this sure-fire way to cook chicken in your recipe lineup, you'll never go back to dry, chewy chicken again. You only need chicken, butter, salt, pepper and oil to make this flavorful protein. Grab your pan and let's get started. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 30, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Brian Woodcock Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 55 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 (6 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast halves 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon canola oil 1 teaspoon butter Directions Thoroughly dry chicken with paper towels; season all over with salt and pepper. Place chicken on a rack set in a rimmed baking sheet. Refrigerate, uncovered, at least 30 minutes or up to overnight. Remove from refrigerator; pat dry again. Heat oil in a 12-inch, straight-sided sauté pan over medium-low until oil shimmers. Add chicken, smooth side down. Cook, without moving, for 9 minutes or until smooth side is pale golden brown and chicken easily releases from pan. Add butter; swirl to coat, lifting chicken so the butter flows underneath. Cook 1 minute or until deep golden brown. Turn chicken; cook 6 minutes or until a thermometer inserted into the center of breast registers 165°F. Remove pan from heat; let chicken stand in the pan for 3 minutes. Serve immediately. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 244 Calories 9g Fat 38g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 244 % Daily Value * Protein 38g 76% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 127mg 42% Sodium 557mg 24% Calcium 10mg 1% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved