Quick Chicken Marsala

Marsala cooking wine is a worthy addition to your pantry; it's dry and sweet without being overpowering, and can cut through the richness of cream or stock. The alcohol will cook off as the sauce simmers. Adding butter at the end, a classic technique, gives the sauce its body and gloss. Serve this skillet main over polenta, mashed potatoes or hot cooked brown rice. If you have leftover thyme, try steeping in chicken stock before making a risotto, tossing with roasted vegetables or adding to a frittata.

By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Published on March 30, 2023

Active Time: 20 mins
Total Time: 20 mins
Servings: 4

Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free
High-Protein
Nut-Free
Soy-Free

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
4 (4 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breast cutlets
¾ teaspoon black pepper, divided
½ teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 (8 ounce) package presliced button mushrooms
4 thyme sprigs
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
⅔ cup unsalted chicken stock
⅔ cup Marsala wine
2 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme (Optional)

Directions

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add chicken to pan; cook until done, about 4 minutes per side. Remove chicken from pan (do not wipe out pan).

Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan. Add mushrooms and thyme sprigs; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are browned, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle flour over mixture; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute.

Add stock and wine to pan; bring to a boil. Cook until slightly thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat. Stir in butter, remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Add chicken to pan, turning to coat. Discard thyme sprigs before serving. Sprinkle with chopped thyme, if desired.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)
344 Calories
17g Fat
9g Carbs
28g Protein

Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 344
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 9g 3%
Dietary Fiber 1g 4%
Total Sugars 7g
Protein 28g 56%
Total Fat 17g 22%
Saturated Fat 6g 30%
Sodium 567mg 25%

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients.