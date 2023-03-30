Whole Stuffed Roasted Pumpkin

Sure to be a centerpiece dish at your next fall gathering, this pumpkin-centric recipe is just the right size for a crowd. In this meal, pumpkin plays a triple role: cooking vessel, serving bowl and part of the meal itself. Choose a Long Island Cheese pumpkin for its creamy flesh or a Cinderella pumpkin. The hearty stew, filled with farro and veggies, simmers inside the pumpkin while the flesh cooks and softens. Berbere, a peppery Ethiopian spice blend, richly seasons the pumpkin and stew. Find it at specialty markets or online at penzeys.com.

By Cheryl Slocum
Published on March 30, 2023
Whole Stuffed Roasted Pumpkin recipe
Photo: Iain Bagwell
Active Time:
1 hrs
Total Time:
2 hrs
Servings:
14
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • 4 pork Italian sausages (12 oz.)

  • 12 ounces cremini mushrooms, quartered

  • 1 tablespoon butter

  • 6 garlic cloves, chopped

  • 2 celery stalks, chopped (about 1 cup)

  • 1 large red onion, chopped (about 2 cups)

  • 1 ½ teaspoons berbere spice blend (optional)

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

  • 2 ½ cups unsalted chicken stock

  • 1 ¾ cups frozen black-eyed peas

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 cup uncooked farro

  • ½ pound baby red potatoes, quartered

  • 2 large carrots, cut into 1/2-in.-thick slices

  • 1 (10- to 12-lb.) Long Island Cheese pumpkin

  • 1 (28-oz.) can unsalted whole tomatoes

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Directions

  1. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat; swirl to coat. Add sausages; cook 6 minutes or until browned on all sides. Remove to a large plate; when cool enough to handle, cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices. Increase heat to medium-high; add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add mushrooms; sauté 7 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to plate with sausage. Add butter and remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan. Add garlic, celery and onion; cook 5 minutes. Add berbere and cardamom; sauté 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add stock, peas and salt; simmer 10 minutes. Add farro, potatoes and carrots; simmer 20 minutes.

  2. Preheat oven to 350°F.

  3. While stew mixture simmers, cut out top of pumpkin, and reserve; remove strings and seeds. Wrap pumpkin in foil; place in a large roasting pan or baking dish.

  4. Drain tomatoes in a colander over a bowl (reserve juices for another use). Break up tomatoes with hands, allowing juices to drain. Stir tomatoes, mushrooms, sausage and parsley into stew. Ladle stew into prepared pumpkin. Place pumpkin top next to pumpkin on the pan. Bake at 350°F for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until pumpkin flesh is tender and easily scooped from the sides. Serve stew along with spoonfuls of pumpkin.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

288 Calories
11g Fat
36g Carbs
13g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 14
Calories 288
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 36g 13%
Dietary Fiber 6g 21%
Total Sugars 8g
Protein 13g 26%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 16mg 5%
Sodium 443mg 19%
Calcium 90mg 7%
Iron 3mg 17%

