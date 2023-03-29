Greek Yogurt Tuna Salad

No mayo, no problem. This healthy tuna salad uses probiotic-rich strained yogurt as its creamy, tangy base. Crunchy celery, earthy chives and delicate microgreens keep this easy lunch recipe fuss-free, so you can customize it with your own healthy ingredients. Give it a spin with chickpeas, cucumber and Kalamata olives—or add a little sweetness with sliced grapes. Spread this tuna salad over a slice of whole-wheat bread, stuff it into an avocado or spoon it into crisp lettuce cups for a low-carb version.

By Elizabeth Laseter
Published on March 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Greek Yogurt Tuna Salad recipe on a plate for serving
Photo: Jamie Vespa
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup 2% plain strained yogurt, such as Greek-style

  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

  • Juice of 1/2 lemon

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

  • teaspoon Kosher salt

  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 Unit (3 oz.) pouches solid white tuna in water (such as Wild Planet No Salt Added Albacore Wild Tuna)

  • 1 stalk celery, finely diced

  • 1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives

  • 1 cup loosely-packed microgreens (such as radish or basil)

Directions

  1. In a small bowl, combine yogurt, Dijon, oil, salt and pepper. Set aside.

  2. In a medium bowl, combine tuna, celery and chives. Add yogurt mixture; mix until well-combined. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Chef's Notes

If your celery stalk includes the leaves, don't toss them! Chopped up or left as-is, they make a delicious addition to this healthy tuna salad.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

100 Calories
5g Fat
1g Carbs
12g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 100
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 12g 24%
Total Fat 5g 6%
Saturated Fat 1g 5%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

