Quick & Healthy Loaded Potato Soup Our healthy potato soup gives you more flavor and less glop than the classic version, but just as much hearty satisfaction. With one simple extra step, the standard mashed potato process leads to a creamy soup adorned with all of your favorite baked potato toppings. If you like the idea of some chunks of potato, mash coarsely; for a smoother soup, mash more completely. For the best texture, stick with russet potatoes (aka baking potatoes); starchier varieties won't yield as creamy a result. The soup reheats well, so it's a good make-ahead candidate; just store the toppings separately. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on March 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Ingredients 2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cubed 1 ⅛ ounces all-purpose flour (about 1/4 cup) 2 cups 2% reduced-fat milk 1 cup unsalted chicken stock ¾ cup light sour cream 1 ¼ teaspoons kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 2 ½ ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2/3 cup) 6 center-cut bacon slices, cooked and crumbled 3 tablespoons chopped fresh chives Directions Place potatoes in a Dutch oven; add cool water to cover by 2 inches. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium, and simmer until tender, 11 to 14 minutes. Remove from heat; drain. Return potatoes to pan; mash with a potato masher to desired consistency. Weigh or lightly spoon flour into a dry measuring cup; level with a knife. Whisk together flour, milk, and stock in a medium bowl. Stir milk mixture into potatoes; cook over medium, stirring often, until thickened and bubbly, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream, salt, and pepper. Ladle soup into 6 bowls; top with cheese, bacon and chives. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 290 Calories 10g Fat 37g Carbs 12g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 290 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 37g 13% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 4g Protein 12g 24% Total Fat 10g 13% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Cholesterol 34mg 11% Sodium 657mg 29% Calcium 233mg 18% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.