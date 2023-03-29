The Only Basic Quiche Recipe You'll Ever Need

Make our basic quiche recipe, then memorize the formula and customize it with whatever ingredients you have on hand. Here are the key elements:

The Crust: The traditional quiche crust recipe—flour, butter, salt and cold water—is a bit high in saturated fat for our standards. For a healthier crust that captures the simplicity of the original recipe, Wholly Wholesome Organic Pie Dough (find it at Whole Foods) is, hands down, our top pick. No wonky ingredients, just flaky, buttery goodness. Try the whole-wheat version, which has over 2g of fiber per serving. For gluten-free crust, try making a sweet potato crust.

The Custard: For your custard to set properly in the oven, use this easy ratio: 1 part dairy to 2 parts eggs. Classic custards use heavy cream, but 2% milk contains a fraction of the saturated fat and is still plenty rich. Flavor your custard with salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg and fresh herbs such as chives, oregano, parsley or tarragon.

The Filling: For a 9-inch quiche crust, you'll need about 1 ½ cups total of pre-cooked veggies, plus a little cheese. Meat is optional, but a small amount of bacon or ham gives a big flavor boost. For veggies, we love sliced mushrooms, broccoli or cauliflower florets, cubed sweet potatoes, diced bell peppers or sliced cherry tomatoes. Choose a lower-fat cheese such as Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, feta cheese, mozzarella or ricotta.

Add fiber to our basic quiche by making a simple kale salad with this tangy vinaigrette. Looking for more ideas? Check out these Healthy Quiche Recipes.