Healthy Recipes Healthy Main Dish Recipes Healthy Quiche Recipes The Only Basic Quiche Recipe You'll Ever Need Everyone needs a basic quiche recipe. This savory tart is the perfect make-ahead meal for brunches, lunches and even dinner—but it's not always the healthiest option. So how do you reduce the saturated fat without compromising the flavor? Our basic quiche proves you can make a healthier—but just as flavorful—version. By Elizabeth Laseter Published on March 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. Make our basic quiche recipe, then memorize the formula and customize it with whatever ingredients you have on hand. Here are the key elements: The Crust: The traditional quiche crust recipe—flour, butter, salt and cold water—is a bit high in saturated fat for our standards. For a healthier crust that captures the simplicity of the original recipe, Wholly Wholesome Organic Pie Dough (find it at Whole Foods) is, hands down, our top pick. No wonky ingredients, just flaky, buttery goodness. Try the whole-wheat version, which has over 2g of fiber per serving. For gluten-free crust, try making a sweet potato crust. The Custard: For your custard to set properly in the oven, use this easy ratio: 1 part dairy to 2 parts eggs. Classic custards use heavy cream, but 2% milk contains a fraction of the saturated fat and is still plenty rich. Flavor your custard with salt, pepper, a pinch of nutmeg and fresh herbs such as chives, oregano, parsley or tarragon. The Filling: For a 9-inch quiche crust, you'll need about 1 ½ cups total of pre-cooked veggies, plus a little cheese. Meat is optional, but a small amount of bacon or ham gives a big flavor boost. For veggies, we love sliced mushrooms, broccoli or cauliflower florets, cubed sweet potatoes, diced bell peppers or sliced cherry tomatoes. Choose a lower-fat cheese such as Parmesan cheese, goat cheese, feta cheese, mozzarella or ricotta. Add fiber to our basic quiche by making a simple kale salad with this tangy vinaigrette. Looking for more ideas? Check out these Healthy Quiche Recipes. Ingredients ½ (14.1-ounce) package refrigerated or frozen pie dough (such as Wholly Wholesome Organic Pie Dough) 1 ⅓ cups 2% milk 3 large eggs ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 1 tablespoon fresh chopped chives 1 teaspoon olive oil 1 ½ cups sliced cremini mushrooms 3 slices center-cut bacon, cooked and crumbled ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese Directions Preheat oven to 400°. Pre-bake the crust: Roll dough to fit slightly larger than a 9-inch fluted tart pan. Press dough into fluted edges of pan, trimming off excess pieces if needed. Poke several holes in the crust with a fork. Line crust with parchment paper, and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Place pan on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes. Remove weights and foil, and bake 5 more minutes. Cool completely on baking sheet on a wire rack (about 15 minutes). Reduce oven temperature to 375°. Cook the mushrooms: Heat a medium skillet over medium heat. Pour in oil, add mushrooms, and saute until softened and browned, about 5 minutes. Set aside. Prepare the custard: In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, chives, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Assemble the quiche: Spoon the mushrooms, bacon and cheese into the crust. Pour in egg mixture and carefully transfer to oven. Bake until set (a knife inserted into the center should come out clean), about 35 to 40 minutes. Let cool at least 10 minutes. Cut into 6 wedges and serve warm or at room temperature. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 260 Calories 15g Fat 21g Carbs 12g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 260 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Protein 12g 24% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Sodium 484mg 21% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.