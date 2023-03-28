2-Ingredient Banana Bread Cookies

To create the cookies, all you need are a few overripe bananas and some old-fashioned oats. When combined, they bake into soft, chewy cookies that are especially delicious when warm—and will fill your kitchen with the sweet smell of banana bread. If you're okay with just a few more ingredients, try tossing in some chocolate chips, raisins, a spoonful of peanut butter or a handful of nuts. 

2-Ingredient Banana Bread Cookies
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 small, overripe bananas (about 1 cup mashed)

  • 1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the bananas in a bowl and mash them with the back of a spoon (to ensure the best results, measure your mashed banana into a 1 cup measuring cup.) Add the oats and stir to combine.

  2. Spray the parchment paper with cooking spray and drop heaping spoonfuls of the batter onto the baking sheet. This recipe should yield about 12 cookies.

  3. Place the cookies in the oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the tops are lightly browned and crisp. Let cool for a few minutes, then enjoy!

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

90 Calories
1g Fat
19g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 90
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 19g 7%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 7g
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 1g 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

