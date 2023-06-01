Healthy Recipes Healthy Sauce & Condiment Recipes Healthy Sauce Recipes How to Make Crème Fraîche (Plus Recipes to Use It In!) Be the first to rate & review! If you've been wondering how to make crème fraîche from scratch, it's easy. It's made with only two ingredients and takes only 10 minutes of active time, although you will have to wait at least 24 hours before it's ready to enjoy. By Candace Nagy Candace Nagy Candace Nagy is a passionate food writer who explores food through the lens of culture, class, and creativity, often taking cues from foods she grew up eating and those she discovered during her travels. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 1, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Instagram Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD, is EatingWell's former test kitchen & editorial operations manager. During her time at EatingWell, Breana oversaw the development, production and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Breana has a master's degree in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu London, a Wine Spirit & Education Trust-trained sommelier and a registered dietitian. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 day 10 mins Servings: 16 Nutrition Profile: Egg-Free Gluten-Free Low Carbohydrate Low-Calorie Nut-Free Sesame-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Crème fraîche is a thick, rich, cultured dairy product that can be used in both sweet and savory applications. Its higher fat content makes it less prone to curdling when heated, making it a great addition to soups, sauces and casseroles. Or try lightly sweetening it and using it to top cakes and pies. It's thicker and less sour than sour cream, but if you find yourself with some leftover crème fraîche it can be used in sour cream's place in most recipes. Try crème fraîche in one of these delicious recipes: Black Bean & Chipotle Tostadas with Crème Fraîche Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup Roasted Chicken Thighs & Radishes with Lemon Crème Fraîche Chilled Melon Soup Ingredients 1 cup heavy cream 1 tablespoon buttermilk or plain yogurt Directions Combine cream and buttermilk (or yogurt) in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until warm to the touch, about 5 minutes. Carefully transfer the mixture to a nonreactive small bowl and cover with a clean dish towel. Let stand at room temperature for 24 hours. Stir the mixture and use immediately or refrigerate for up to a week. To make ahead Refrigerate for up to 1 week. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 51 Calories 5g Fat 1g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Serving Size 1 Tbsp. Calories 51 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Total Sugars 1g Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 17mg 6% Vitamin A 221IU 4% Vitamin D 10IU 3% Folate 1mcg 0% Vitamin K 1mcg 1% Sodium 6mg 0% Calcium 11mg 1% Magnesium 1mg 0% Potassium 16mg 0% Omega 3 2g Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved