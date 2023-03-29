Healthy Latin American Recipes Healthy Mexican Recipes Healthy Taco Recipes Healthy Fish Taco Recipes Seared Halibut Fish Tacos with Cilantro Slaw Halibut—a tender, sweet-tasting whitefish—is a great option for fish tacos, especially when paired with crunchy slaw, pico de gallo and a salty cheese. We promise you'll want these more often than just on Taco Tuesdays. Serve them with a side of black beans or yellow rice to round out your meal. By Karen Rankin Karen Rankin Website Karen Rankin is a recipe tester, developer and food stylist. She is also a writer whose work has appeared in EatingWell, Southern Living, MyRecipes, Cooking Light, Real Simple and Food & Wine. She has served as a food stylist for many of those same brands and produces a series of videos for Southern Living called Tips from the Test Kitchen. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (1 pound) skinless halibut fillet (1 1/2-in. thick) 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided 3 tablespoons canola oil, divided 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 lime) 1 tablespoon canola mayonnaise 2 cups shredded coleslaw mix (about 4 oz.) 1 cup thinly sliced red bell pepper (from 1 [8-oz.] pepper) ½ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro ¼ cup sliced scallions (from 2 scallions) 8 (5 inch) corn tortillas, warmed ¼ cup pico de gallo ¾ ounce queso fresco, crumbled (about 8 tsp.) Directions Season halibut fillet evenly with 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the black pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a cast-iron skillet over high. Add fillet; cook, undisturbed, until deeply browned and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of fillet registers 140°F, about 6 minutes per side. Remove fillet from skillet; let rest 5 to 10 minutes. Flake into 1-inch pieces. While halibut rests, stir together lime juice, mayonnaise and remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper in a medium bowl. Add coleslaw, bell pepper, cilantro and scallions; toss to fully coat. Spoon about 1/4 cup slaw mixture onto each of 8 warm tortillas; top evenly with flaked halibut. Top each taco with 1/2 tablespoon pico de gallo and 1 teaspoon queso fresco. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 381 Calories 16g Fat 37g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 381 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 37g 13% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 5g Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 16g 21% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 689mg 30% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved