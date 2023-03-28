Healthy Recipes Healthy Drink Recipes Healthy Cocktail & Wine Recipes Bourbon Mule Mules are traditionally served in a copper mug, a handsome vessel that keeps them delightfully frigid. Ginger beer, also used to make dark and stormy cocktails, tends to be spicier than ginger ale. By Tim Cebula Published on March 28, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ ounces bourbon 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice ½ cup light ginger beer, such as Fever-Tree Naturally Light 1 fresh mint sprig 1 lime slice Directions In a copper mug or highball glass, combine bourbon and lime juice. Fill cup with ice. Add ginger beer; stir gently to combine. Garnish with mint sprig and lime slice. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 148 Calories 14g Carbs Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 1 Calories 148 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Total Sugars 6g Added Sugars 6g 12% Sodium 2mg 0% Calcium 2mg 0% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved