Summer Chicken Parmesan

Skip canned tomatoes and serve these crispy, cheesy chicken cutlets with a fresh tomato-and-zucchini sauté instead, a super-easy side that takes advantage of peak-season summer produce. For a healthy whole-grain swap, use white whole-wheat flour in place of all-purpose for breading the chicken and in any sweet or savory recipe. Make sure to position your oven rack in the middle of the oven, about 6 inches from the broiler, so the cutlets don't cook too quickly. Round out the meal with a simple green salad and garlic-rubbed toasted bread slices.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

Published on April 3, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Summer Chicken Parmesan on a white plate
Photo: Victor Protasio
Active Time:
20 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Wheat flour, whole-grain

  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

  • cup plain whole-wheat breadcrumbs

  • 4 (4 ounce) chicken breast cutlets

  • teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

  • Cooking spray

  • 3 ounces part-skim mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 3/4 cup)

  • 1 ½ cups chopped zucchini (about 1 medium)

  • 1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

  • ¼ cup chopped fresh basil

Directions

  1. Preheat broiler with oven rack in middle position. Place flour, egg and breadcrumbs in separate shallow dishes. Sprinkle chicken with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Dredge chicken in flour; dip in egg and dredge in breadcrumbs.

  2. Heat 1 1/2 teaspoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add 2 cutlets; cook 1 minute on each side. Place on a baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Repeat procedure with 1 1/2 teaspoons oil and remaining cutlets.

  3. Top cutlets with cheese; broil 1 1/2 minutes. Heat remaining oil in skillet. Add zucchini; sauté 1 minute. Add remaining 1/8 teaspoon salt, tomatoes and garlic; sauté 4 minutes. Serve with chicken, and top with basil.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

398 Calories
16g Fat
25g Carbs
37g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 398
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 25g 9%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 37g 74%
Total Fat 16g 21%
Saturated Fat 5g 25%
Cholesterol 143mg 48%
Sodium 521mg 23%
Calcium 191mg 15%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

