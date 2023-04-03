Healthy Recipes Healthy Seasonal Recipes Healthy Summer Recipes Healthy Summer Dinner Recipes Sautéed Striped Bass with Lemon and Herb Sauce Is the Perfect Summer Dinner If you find sea bass to be strong-flavored, remove the pan drippings from the skillet before making the sauce for a milder final product. The wine-butter sauce is a good complement to the dish, especially with caramelized lemon notes. By Barton Seaver Published on April 3, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Greg Dupree Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 (5 ounce) skin-on striped bass fillets (either hybrid striped bass or wild), patted dry ¼ teaspoon black pepper 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 1 lemon, halved lengthwise 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons dry white wine 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley Directions Sprinkle fillets with pepper and 3/4 teaspoon salt; let stand 20 minutes. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add lemons, cut sides down, and cook until lightly charred, about 5 minutes. Add olive oil, and place fillets, skin sides down, in skillet with lemon. Cook, undisturbed, until sides of skin begin to brown and fish is almost fully opaque, 5 to 7 minutes. When the fillets appear to be approximately 90% cooked through, gently shake skillet. When cooked with patience, the fish will release itself from the pan, allowing you to flip the fillets without sticking. Flip fillets, and cook 1 minute. Transfer fish and lemons to plates. Cut each lemon half into 2 wedges. Wipe skillet clean. Reduce heat to medium-low, and add wine, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and butter. As butter melts, whisk to emulsify mixture. Spoon sauce over fillets. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve with a charred lemon wedge. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 290 Calories 19g Fat 3g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 290 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Sodium 581mg 25% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved