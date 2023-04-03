Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken

Goat cheese is a luscious and creamy cheese that's lower in calories, fat and sodium than other soft cheeses. Here, we combine it with fresh herbs and garlic, then stuff the mixture inside chicken breasts for a deliciously speedy weeknight dinner.

By Ann Taylor Pittman
Published on April 3, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken on a white plate
Photo: Photo: Alison Miksch; Styling: Lindsey Lower
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley

  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme

  • 2 ounces goat cheese

  • 1 garlic clove, grated

  • 4 (6 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon pepper

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

Directions

  1. Combine parsley, thyme, goat cheese and grated garlic. Cut a slit in each chicken breast to form a pocket; stuff with mixture. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high. Cook chicken 6 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

274 Calories
11g Fat
1g Carbs
41g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 274
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 1g 0%
Protein 41g 82%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 4g 18%
Cholesterol 131mg 44%
Sodium 382mg 17%
Calcium 34mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
grilled pork tenderloin with peach salsa
30-Day Low-Carb, Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan
Mediterranean Stuffed Chicken Breasts
Feta & Roasted Red Pepper Stuffed Chicken Breast
1 hrs
Slow-Cooker Chicken with Rosemary & Mushrooms over Linguine
30-Day High-Protein, High-Fiber Dinner Plan
Antipasto Baked Smothered Chicken
20 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners in 20 Minutes or Less
3935460.jpg
Minestra Maritata con Fagioli Bianchi (Italian Wedding Soup with White Beans)
1 hrs 30 mins
Balsamic Broccoli & Cauliflower
14 Recipes That Start with a Bag of Frozen Broccoli
3757873.jpg
Healthy Green Bean Casserole
1 hrs
Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce
16 Heart-Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes
a recipe photo of Baked Garlicky Salmon Balls
21 Low-Carb, High-Protein Recipes for Winter
Grain Bowl with Chickpeas & Cauliflower
25 Cozy Winter Dinners in 25 Minutes
Pureed Broccoli Soup
Pureed Broccoli Soup
45 mins
Chicken and Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto
20 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Dinners for Heart Health
Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
26 Diabetes-Friendly Vintage Recipes Like Grandma Used to Make
Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole
Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole
30 mins
Slow-Cooker Arroz con Pollo
A Month of Diabetes-Friendly Dinners to Help Reduce Inflammation
6582069.jpg
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
25 mins