Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes Healthy Stuffed Chicken Recipes Healthy Stuffed Chicken Breast Recipes Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken Goat cheese is a luscious and creamy cheese that's lower in calories, fat and sodium than other soft cheeses. Here, we combine it with fresh herbs and garlic, then stuff the mixture inside chicken breasts for a deliciously speedy weeknight dinner. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on April 3, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: Alison Miksch; Styling: Lindsey Lower Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley 2 teaspoons fresh thyme 2 ounces goat cheese 1 garlic clove, grated 4 (6 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon pepper 1 tablespoon olive oil Directions Combine parsley, thyme, goat cheese and grated garlic. Cut a slit in each chicken breast to form a pocket; stuff with mixture. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high. Cook chicken 6 minutes per side. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 274 Calories 11g Fat 1g Carbs 41g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 274 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 1g 0% Protein 41g 82% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 4g 18% Cholesterol 131mg 44% Sodium 382mg 17% Calcium 34mg 3% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved