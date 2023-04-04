Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Healthy Shellfish Recipes Healthy Shrimp Recipes Shrimp Paella Be the first to rate & review! Paella is a Spanish seafood and rice dish, prized for the crispy bits of rice that come from letting the rice sizzle in the pan, and the deep yellow color from saffron. We cheat the color with less expensive ground turmeric and speed the process with precooked brown rice. Make sure to spread the rice mixture in an even layer so the bottom can crisp. The shrimp take less than 5 minutes to cook. Rinse well under cold running water until completely thawed, and then pat dry before adding to the pan. Serve with simply steamed asparagus to round out the meal. By Julia Levy Julia Levy Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 tablespoons canola oil ½ teaspoon ground turmeric 1 cup chopped red bell pepper 1 cup frozen green peas 1 tablespoon minced garlic 2 (8.8-oz.) pkg. precooked brown rice 3 tablespoons unsalted chicken stock ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 12 ounces frozen medium shrimp, thawed, peeled, and deveined 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice Directions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add turmeric; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add bell pepper, peas and garlic to pan; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in rice; spread in an even layer. Cook, without stirring, 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in stock, salt and pepper. Spread rice mixture in an even layer in pan. Cook, without stirring, 7 minutes. Arrange shrimp on top of rice mixture; cover and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are done. Drizzle lemon juice over pan. Serve immediately. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 336 Calories 11g Fat 44g Carbs 19g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 336 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 44g 16% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 3g Protein 19g 38% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 4% Cholesterol 107mg 36% Sodium 544mg 24% Calcium 62mg 5% Iron 2mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved