Shrimp Paella

Be the first to rate & review!

Paella is a Spanish seafood and rice dish, prized for the crispy bits of rice that come from letting the rice sizzle in the pan, and the deep yellow color from saffron. We cheat the color with less expensive ground turmeric and speed the process with precooked brown rice.  Make sure to spread the rice mixture in an even layer so the bottom can crisp. The shrimp take less than 5 minutes to cook. Rinse well under cold running water until completely thawed, and then pat dry before adding to the pan. Serve with simply steamed asparagus to round out the meal.

By
Julia Levy
Julia Levy
Julia Levy

Julia Levy has been working in recipe publishing for almost a decade, but testing recipes for as long as she's been able to wield a spoon.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Shrimp Paella in a skillet
Photo: Jennifer Causey
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil

  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric

  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper

  • 1 cup frozen green peas

  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic

  • 2 (8.8-oz.) pkg. precooked brown rice

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted chicken stock

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • 12 ounces frozen medium shrimp, thawed, peeled, and deveined

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add turmeric; cook 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add bell pepper, peas and garlic to pan; cook 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  2. Stir in rice; spread in an even layer. Cook, without stirring, 3 minutes. Reduce heat to medium. Stir in stock, salt and pepper. Spread rice mixture in an even layer in pan. Cook, without stirring, 7 minutes.

  3. Arrange shrimp on top of rice mixture; cover and cook 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are done. Drizzle lemon juice over pan. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

336 Calories
11g Fat
44g Carbs
19g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 336
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 44g 16%
Dietary Fiber 5g 18%
Total Sugars 3g
Protein 19g 38%
Total Fat 11g 14%
Saturated Fat 1g 4%
Cholesterol 107mg 36%
Sodium 544mg 24%
Calcium 62mg 5%
Iron 2mg 11%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
Chicken Paella recipe in a skillet for serving
Make Chicken Paella in Under an Hour
55 mins
One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice
35 mins
one-pot-beef-stroganoff
One-Pot Beef Stroganoff
55 mins
8222670.jpg
Roasted Peppers & Onions
35 mins
a recipe photo of the Vegan Carrot Cake
Vegan Carrot Cake
2 hrs 20 mins
Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops
Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops
20 mins
Tea-Leaf Salad
Tea-Leaf Salad
30 mins
3757250.jpg
Quick Paella with Shrimp & Mussels
40 mins
7213165.jpg
Shrimp Cauliflower Fried Rice
25 mins
louisiana gumbo
Chicken & Shrimp Gumbo
50 mins
cranberry coconut trifle
Cranberry Coconut Trifle
6 hrs
Mushroom & Carolina Gold Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Mushroom & Carolina Gold Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
2 hrs 30 mins
5180234.jpg
Shrimp & Vegetable Soup with Garlic & Ginger
45 mins
Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti
Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti
25 mins
filipino pork adobo
Adobong Baboy (Filipino Pork Adobo)
2 hrs 30 mins
Seafood Paella with Spring Vegetables
Seafood Paella with Spring Vegetables
1 hrs 35 mins