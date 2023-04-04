Healthy Recipes Healthy Bread Recipes Healthy Quick Bread Recipes Healthy Muffin Recipes Make These Healthy Pumpkin Muffins in Your Blender Be the first to rate & review! These healthy pumpkin muffins clock in at just under 100 calories per serving—and you'd never guess that they were made in a blender. To make the batter, simply process all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. There are no endless piles of bowls and spoons to clean—it almost feels like magic. Once baked, these pumpkin muffins are light, fluffy and full of pumpkin-spice flavor. By Rebecca Longshore Published on April 4, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Rebecca Longshore Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 25 mins Servings: 12 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts While store-bought muffins can range from anywhere to 300-600 calories, and add more than 20g of fat, 70g of carbs and 50g of sugar to your day, these ultra-satisfying muffins pack in almost 5g of protein for less than 100 calories, 3g of fat, 6g of sugar and 16g of carbs. Be sure to customize your muffins by adding in your favorite toppings before they bake. Chopped pecans, diced cinnamon-apples or chopped walnuts would all work great. After baking, top with a little cinnamon-Greek yogurt, or almond butter for a nutritious breakfast or snack. Ingredients 2 cups gluten-free rolled oats 1 cup pumpkin puree 2 eggs 1 cup 2% Greek yogurt ¼ cup maple syrup 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice Directions Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a 12-cup muffin tin with muffin-cup liners, round pieces of parchment paper or spray the tin with cooking spray. In a blender, process the oats until they have the consistency of flour, about 1 minute. Combine pumpkin puree, eggs, yogurt, maple syrup, baking powder, vanilla, salt and pumpkin pie spice with the oat flour in the blender; blend until smooth and creamy, about 1-2 minutes. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle with toppings of your choice, if desired. Bake at 400°F for 15 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool muffins in pan 5 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on a wire rack. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 99 Calories 2g Fat 16g Carbs 5g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 12 Calories 99 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 16g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 4g Protein 5g 10% Total Fat 2g 3% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 1mg 0% Sodium 133mg 6% Calcium 63mg 5% Iron 1mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved