Make Cilantro-Lime Corn on the Cob in an Air Fryer Be the first to rate & review! Your air fryer can turn out a fantastic batch of corn on the cob. A quick turn halfway through cooking yields crispy, juicy corn that soaks up the tasty garlic-lime butter like a champ. Pick out small ears, or trim them slightly so that they fit into the air fryer basket. If you have any leftovers, cut the kernels off the cob and stir into a dip or sprinkle over a salad. Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 20 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Ingredients 4 fresh corn (about 1 1/2 lb.), shucked Cooking spray 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter 2 teaspoons chopped garlic 1 teaspoon lime zest plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lime) ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro Directions Lightly coat corn with cooking spray, and place in a single layer in air fryer basket. Cook at 400°F until tender and slightly charred, 14 minutes, turning corn over halfway through cooking. Meanwhile, stir together butter, garlic, lime zest and lime juice in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on High until butter is melted and garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Place corn on a platter and pour over butter mixture. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and cilantro. Serve immediately. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 201 Calories 7g Fat 35g Carbs 6g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 201 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 35g 13% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 12g Protein 6g 12% Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 269mg 12% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.