Make Cilantro-Lime Corn on the Cob in an Air Fryer

Your air fryer can turn out a fantastic batch of corn on the cob. A quick turn halfway through cooking yields crispy, juicy corn that soaks up the tasty garlic-lime butter like a champ. Pick out small ears, or trim them slightly so that they fit into the air fryer basket. If you have any leftovers, cut the kernels off the cob and stir into a dip or sprinkle over a salad.

By
Karen Rankin
Karen Rankin is a recipe tester, developer and food stylist. She is also a writer whose work has appeared in EatingWell, Southern Living, MyRecipes, Cooking Light, Real Simple and Food & Wine. She has served as a food stylist for many of those same brands and produces a series of videos for Southern Living called Tips from the Test Kitchen.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Mexican-Style Corn on the Cob on white serving plate
Photo: Karen Rankin
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 4 fresh corn (about 1 1/2 lb.), shucked

  • Cooking spray

  • 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter

  • 2 teaspoons chopped garlic

  • 1 teaspoon lime zest plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lime)

  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

Directions

  1. Lightly coat corn with cooking spray, and place in a single layer in air fryer basket. Cook at 400°F until tender and slightly charred, 14 minutes, turning corn over halfway through cooking.

  2. Meanwhile, stir together butter, garlic, lime zest and lime juice in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on High until butter is melted and garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Place corn on a platter and pour over butter mixture. Sprinkle with salt, pepper and cilantro. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

201 Calories
7g Fat
35g Carbs
6g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 201
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 35g 13%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 12g
Protein 6g 12%
Total Fat 7g 9%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Sodium 269mg 12%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

