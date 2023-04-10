Crispy Air Fried Sweet Potato Wedges

Be the first to rate & review!

Side dish or snack? We say both! If you think sweet potatoes are just for Thanksgiving, give these spicy wedges a try. The smoky spice blend is easy to whip up ahead of time, but the potatoes are best eaten while hot. Though it's tempting to crowd the air fryer basket and cook everything in one batch, resist the urge—air flow is crucial for maximum crispiness. Not a fan of cilantro? Try basil, parsley, or fresh thyme leaves.

By
Adam Hickman
Adam Hickman

Adam Hickman spent nearly a decade developing, testing and refining thousands of recipes for various Dotdash Meredith brands, including Real Simple, Food & Wine and EatingWell. This involved evaluating recipes using ESHA (a nutritional analysis software) and adjusting them as needed to meet nutritional standards.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Crispy Air Fried Sweet Potato Wedges on a plate
Photo: Adam Hickman
Active Time:
10 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • ½ teaspoon paprika

  • ¼ teaspoon ground cumin

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

  • teaspoon kosher salt

  • teaspoon ground coriander

  • teaspoon garlic powder

  • 1 (9-oz.) sweet potato, cut lengthwise into 8 wedges

  • 1 teaspoon canola oil

  • 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves

  • 2 lime wedges

Directions

  1. Stir together paprika, cumin, pepper, salt, coriander and garlic powder in a small bowl. Toss potato wedges with oil in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with spice mixture.

  2. Place potatoes in air fryer basket, and cook at 400°F until very crispy, 20 minutes, turning potato wedges over halfway through cooking. Transfer to a bowl, and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

135 Calories
3g Fat
26g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 135
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 26g 9%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 2g 4%
Total Fat 3g 4%
Sodium 31mg 1%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)

(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.

Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Related Articles
air fryer beets with feta
You Just Got an Air Fryer—Here are 23 Low-Calorie Recipes to Make First
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Steak & Pepper Cabbage Rolls
Air-Fryer Steak & Pepper Cabbage Rolls
25 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Everything Bagel Curly Fries with Scallion-Yogurt Dip
16 Snacks You Can Make in Your Air Fryer
air fryer chicken breast
20 Low-Carb, High-Protein Recipes to Make in Your Air Fryer
a recipe photo of the Chicken Tortilla Soup
Best Chicken Tortilla Soup
30 mins
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Tortilla Chips with Mango Salsa
Air-Fryer Tortilla Chips with Mango Salsa
20 mins
Crispy Air-Fryer Pickle Chips
17 Bite-Size Appetizers for the Super Bowl
air fryer bacon wrapped scallops
17 5-Ingredient Recipes You Can Make in the Air Fryer
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Bratwurst with Onions & Peppers
20 Recipes You Didn't Know You Could Make in Your Air Fryer
Sriracha-Buffalo Cauliflower Bites
18 Easy Hot Appetizers for Your Super Bowl Celebration at Home
a collage of recipe photos from 34 Low Calorie High Protein Dinners
34 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Meals for Dinner Tonight
a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Shrimp Po'Boys with Remoulade Slaw
Air-Fryer Shrimp Po'Boys with Rémoulade Slaw
30 mins
air fryer zucchini
Air-Fryer Zucchini
30 mins
Chicken Tinga Rice Bowls
16 Recipes That Start with a Can of Pinto Beans
Air-Fryer Crab Cakes
You Just Got an Air Fryer—Here Are 20 Low-Carb Recipes to Make First
a recipe photo of Slow-Cooker Wings served on a plate with sauce and green onions
11 Healthy Wing Recipes to Make on Super Bowl Sunday