Crispy Air Fried Sweet Potato Wedges Be the first to rate & review! Side dish or snack? We say both! If you think sweet potatoes are just for Thanksgiving, give these spicy wedges a try. The smoky spice blend is easy to whip up ahead of time, but the potatoes are best eaten while hot. Though it's tempting to crowd the air fryer basket and cook everything in one batch, resist the urge—air flow is crucial for maximum crispiness. Not a fan of cilantro? Try basil, parsley, or fresh thyme leaves. Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 2 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Ingredients ½ teaspoon paprika ¼ teaspoon ground cumin ¼ teaspoon black pepper ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt ⅛ teaspoon ground coriander ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder 1 (9-oz.) sweet potato, cut lengthwise into 8 wedges 1 teaspoon canola oil 1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves 2 lime wedges Directions Stir together paprika, cumin, pepper, salt, coriander and garlic powder in a small bowl. Toss potato wedges with oil in a medium bowl. Sprinkle with spice mixture. Place potatoes in air fryer basket, and cook at 400°F until very crispy, 20 minutes, turning potato wedges over halfway through cooking. Transfer to a bowl, and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with lime wedges Nutrition Facts (per serving) 135 Calories 3g Fat 26g Carbs 2g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 135 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 26g 9% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 5g Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 3g 4% Sodium 31mg 1%