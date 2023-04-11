Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Potato Recipes Air Fryer Potato Chips Be the first to rate & review! Crispy, crunchy, and addictive, air fryer potato chips have 60 percent less fat than their store-bought counterparts. Yes, making potato chips in your air fryer requires a little bit of effort—but the result is a salty snack that's actually pretty healthy. Does it get much better than that? By Elizabeth Laseter Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Elizabeth Laseter Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Mastering air fryer potato chips takes practice—and you'll want to check on them about halfway through cooking, then more frequently towards the end of their cooking cycle. Use tongs to carefully separate any chips that have stuck to each other to ensure they cook evenly, and remove any chips that are fully crisped. Ingredients 1 medium Potatoes, russet, flesh and skin, raw 1 tablespoon canola oil ¼ teaspoon sea salt ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Canola oil 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary Directions In a large bowl of cold water, soak potato slices for 20 minutes. Drain potatoes; pat dry with paper towels. Wipe bowl dry; then add oil, salt and pepper. Add potatoes; toss gently to coat. Lightly coat air fryer basket with cooking spray. Place half of the potato slices in the basket and cook in two batches at 375°F until cooked through and crispy, about 25 to 30 minutes. Using a pair of tongs, carefully remove chips from air fryer to plate. Sprinkle over rosemary; serve immediately or store in an airtight plastic container. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 100 Calories 4g Fat 15g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 100 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 1g Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 4g 5% Sodium 140mg 6% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved