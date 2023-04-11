Spinach-Walnut Pesto

We swap fresh basil and pine nuts for ingredients that are more evergreen and everyday, perfect for a vibrant hit in cooler months. The warmth from the toasted walnuts will help the sauce emulsify in the food processor; toast in a dry skillet over medium-low for 5 minutes or until fragrant and warm. Dollop this pesto over vegetable soups, spread on crusty whole-wheat bread, or spoon over fish or chicken. If using as a pasta sauce, use the starchy pasta cooking liquid to thin the pesto in the food processor so that it coats the noodles.

By Hannah Klinger
Published on April 11, 2023
Ingredients

  • 4 cups fresh spinach

  • ¼ cup toasted walnuts

  • 1 ounce grated Parmesan cheese

  • 1 small garlic clove, chopped

  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil

  • 2 tablespoons warm water

Directions

  1. Place spinach, walnuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, lemon juice and crushed red pepper in a food processor; process until finely chopped. With processor on, slowly add olive oil through food chute. Add warm water; process until blended.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

85 Calories
8g Fat
2g Carbs
2g Protein
