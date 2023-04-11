Healthy Recipes Healthy Sauce & Condiment Recipes Healthy Sauce Recipes Healthy Pesto Sauce Recipes Spinach-Walnut Pesto Be the first to rate & review! We swap fresh basil and pine nuts for ingredients that are more evergreen and everyday, perfect for a vibrant hit in cooler months. The warmth from the toasted walnuts will help the sauce emulsify in the food processor; toast in a dry skillet over medium-low for 5 minutes or until fragrant and warm. Dollop this pesto over vegetable soups, spread on crusty whole-wheat bread, or spoon over fish or chicken. If using as a pasta sauce, use the starchy pasta cooking liquid to thin the pesto in the food processor so that it coats the noodles. By Hannah Klinger Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Greg Dupree Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 8 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 4 cups fresh spinach ¼ cup toasted walnuts 1 ounce grated Parmesan cheese 1 small garlic clove, chopped 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 3 tablespoons olive oil 2 tablespoons warm water Directions Place spinach, walnuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, lemon juice and crushed red pepper in a food processor; process until finely chopped. With processor on, slowly add olive oil through food chute. Add warm water; process until blended. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 85 Calories 8g Fat 2g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 8 Calories 85 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 76mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved