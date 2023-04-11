Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fruit Recipes Healthy Berry Recipes Healthy Blueberry Recipes Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans & Feta Be the first to rate & review! This fresh blueberry salad is perfect for a backyard cookout or poolside party. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork chops, or fish—or serve it up with a smorgasbord of classic summer sides like potato salad and cole slaw. The blueberries are the stars here, so select the best ones you can find. Look for ripe berries that have a dark blue color and a juicy "pop" when eaten. If you can't find fresh berries, you can substitute frozen ones in a pinch. Simply thaw the blueberries under room temperature water, then pat dry with paper towels. By Elizabeth Laseter Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Elizabeth Laseter Prep Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt ⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 4 cups spinach and arugula salad mix 1 cup fresh blueberries (about 1/2 pint) ⅓ cup chopped toasted pecans ⅓ cup crumbled feta cheese Directions In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, balsamic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Add spinach and arugula mix, blueberries, pecans and feta cheese, tossing gently to combine. Chef's Notes Toast the pecans in a 400°F oven until slightly browned and fragrant, about 5 to 7 minutes. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 190 Calories 15g Fat 10g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 190 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 10g 4% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 5g Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved