Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans & Feta

This fresh blueberry salad is perfect for a backyard cookout or poolside party. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork chops, or fish—or serve it up with a smorgasbord of classic summer sides like potato salad and cole slaw.  The blueberries are the stars here, so select the best ones you can find. Look for ripe berries that have a dark blue color and a juicy "pop" when eaten. If you can't find fresh berries, you can substitute frozen ones in a pinch. Simply thaw the blueberries under room temperature water, then pat dry with paper towels.

By Elizabeth Laseter
Published on April 11, 2023
Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans and Feta in a white serving bowl
Photo: Elizabeth Laseter
Prep Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free Gluten-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

  • teaspoon kosher salt

  • teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

  • 4 cups spinach and arugula salad mix

  • 1 cup fresh blueberries (about 1/2 pint)

  • cup chopped toasted pecans

  • cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

  1. In a large bowl, whisk together lemon juice, balsamic, olive oil, salt and pepper. Add spinach and arugula mix, blueberries, pecans and feta cheese, tossing gently to combine.

Chef's Notes

Toast the pecans in a 400°F oven until slightly browned and fragrant, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

190 Calories
15g Fat
10g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 190
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 10g 4%
Dietary Fiber 3g 11%
Total Sugars 5g
Protein 4g 8%
Total Fat 15g 19%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%

