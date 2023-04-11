Southern Green Beans & Potatoes

If you're looking for green bean recipes, there's a good chance you'll stumble on a Southern interpretation of this soulful side. Our version uses fresh green beans and potatoes, but we have a fun trick—we peel a thin strip around the middle of each potato before cooking for textural contrast and pretty presentation.

By Carla Hall
Published on April 11, 2023
Southern Green Beans And Potatoes in a white serving dish
Photo: Jennifer Causey
Active Time:
15 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free
Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil

  • 1 medium red onion, halved and very thinly sliced

  • 2 garlic cloves, sliced

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • 3 cups unsalted chicken stock

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt

  • 1 ½ pounds small red and gold potatoes, a strip peeled from the center of each

  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed

Directions

  1. Heat oil in a 5-quart saucepan over medium-high. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and red pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is tender, about 3 minutes.

  2. Add stock, salt and potatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a steady simmer. Simmer 10 minutes or until the potatoes are just tender enough to be pierced with a fork but still firm.

  3. Add green beans, cover, and simmer until very tender, about 6 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the potatoes and green beans to a serving dish. Bring the liquid to a boil, and cook until reduced to 1 cup, about 6 minutes. Spoon over the vegetables, and gently fold to mix. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

198 Calories
3g Fat
39g Carbs
8g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 198
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 39g 14%
Dietary Fiber 8g 29%
Total Sugars 8g
Protein 8g 16%
Total Fat 3g 4%
Sodium 346mg 15%

