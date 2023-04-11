Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Green Bean Recipes Southern Green Beans & Potatoes Be the first to rate & review! If you're looking for green bean recipes, there's a good chance you'll stumble on a Southern interpretation of this soulful side. Our version uses fresh green beans and potatoes, but we have a fun trick—we peel a thin strip around the middle of each potato before cooking for textural contrast and pretty presentation. By Carla Hall Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 teaspoons olive oil 1 medium red onion, halved and very thinly sliced 2 garlic cloves, sliced ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper 3 cups unsalted chicken stock ¾ teaspoon kosher salt 1 ½ pounds small red and gold potatoes, a strip peeled from the center of each 1 pound green beans, trimmed Directions Heat oil in a 5-quart saucepan over medium-high. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until just tender, about 2 minutes. Add garlic and red pepper and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is tender, about 3 minutes. Add stock, salt and potatoes. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a steady simmer. Simmer 10 minutes or until the potatoes are just tender enough to be pierced with a fork but still firm. Add green beans, cover, and simmer until very tender, about 6 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the potatoes and green beans to a serving dish. Bring the liquid to a boil, and cook until reduced to 1 cup, about 6 minutes. Spoon over the vegetables, and gently fold to mix. Serve hot. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 198 Calories 3g Fat 39g Carbs 8g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 198 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 39g 14% Dietary Fiber 8g 29% Total Sugars 8g Protein 8g 16% Total Fat 3g 4% Sodium 346mg 15% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved