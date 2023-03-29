Healthy Recipes Healthy Side Dish Recipes Healthy Vegetable Side Dish Recipes Healthy Carrot Side Dish Recipes Pan-Roasted Carrots This recipe gives you a faster route to "roasted," lightly caramelized carrots. Instead of cooking in the oven (and waiting for it to preheat), here you cook the carrots on the stovetop in a cast-iron skillet. The key is to keep the carrots still; you'll cook them for 5 minutes without stirring, then stir and cook undisturbed for another 5 minutes. The results are beautifully browned, crisp-tender carrots that take about a third of the time as oven-roasted. A hint of hoisin and maple syrup enhance the sweetness of the carrots without rendering them cloying. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on March 29, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Victor Protasio Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Nut-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 pound medium carrots 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 ½ teaspoons unsalted butter 2 tablespoons water 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce 1 ½ teaspoons maple syrup ¼ teaspoon kosher salt Directions Cut carrots in half lengthwise. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add olive oil and butter to pan; swirl to coat. Add carrots in a single layer; cook without stirring for 5 minutes. Stir, and arrange in a single layer; cook without stirring for 5 more minutes. Combine water, hoisin sauce, maple syrup and salt; add to pan, and cook 1 minute or until carrots are glazed. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 139 Calories 9g Fat 14g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 139 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 14g 5% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 8g Added Sugars 3g 6% Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 4mg 1% Sodium 255mg 11% Calcium 40mg 3% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved