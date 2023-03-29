Pan-Roasted Carrots

This recipe gives you a faster route to "roasted," lightly caramelized carrots. Instead of cooking in the oven (and waiting for it to preheat), here you cook the carrots on the stovetop in a cast-iron skillet. The key is to keep the carrots still; you'll cook them for 5 minutes without stirring, then stir and cook undisturbed for another 5 minutes. The results are beautifully browned, crisp-tender carrots that take about a third of the time as oven-roasted. A hint of hoisin and maple syrup enhance the sweetness of the carrots without rendering them cloying.

By Ann Taylor Pittman
Published on March 29, 2023
Ingredients

  • 1 pound medium carrots

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil

  • 1 ½ teaspoons unsalted butter

  • 2 tablespoons water

  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

  • 1 ½ teaspoons maple syrup

  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Directions

  1. Cut carrots in half lengthwise. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add olive oil and butter to pan; swirl to coat. Add carrots in a single layer; cook without stirring for 5 minutes. Stir, and arrange in a single layer; cook without stirring for 5 more minutes. Combine water, hoisin sauce, maple syrup and salt; add to pan, and cook 1 minute or until carrots are glazed.

