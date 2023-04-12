Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Onion Recipes Balsamic-Glazed Pearl Onions Be the first to rate & review! Deeply caramelized with balsamic vinegar until glossy and browned, these sweet and tangy jewels are a gorgeous addition to your holiday plate. We actually prefer frozen, peeled pearl onions over fresh for convenience; you save a lot of time by not peeling fresh pearl onions. You will be tempted to stir the pan frequently as the liquid reduces, but the onions need time to cook undisturbed in order to get deeply browned. Keep the heat low so the liquid in the pan doesn't dry up too quickly. By Adam Dolge Adam Dolge Instagram Adam Dolge is EatingWell's Lead Recipe Developer. Prior to joining the EatingWell team, Adam worked for the Meredith Food Studio in Birmingham, Alabama and tested and developed recipes for brands including Cooking Light, Southern Living, Real Simple, Food & Wine, People and Health. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ tablespoons unsalted butter, divided 2 (14.5-oz.) pkg. frozen pearl onions, thawed and drained 2 tablespoons sugar ⅓ cup balsamic vinegar ¼ cup water, as needed ¾ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 2 tablespoons chopped parsley Directions Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium. Add onions; cook 20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add sugar; cook 2 minutes. Stir in vinegar. Cover, reduce heat, and cook 25 minutes, adding up to 1/4 cup water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if pan seems dry. Stir in remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons butter, salt and pepper. Top with parsley. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 115 Calories 3g Fat 21g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 115 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 21g 8% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 13g Added Sugars 4g 8% Protein 2g 4% Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 249mg 11% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved