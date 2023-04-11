The Secret to Smoky Grilled Corn Lies in This Spice Rub

Seasoned with classic bold barbecue flavor, this grilled corn will be a home run at your next backyard barbecue. Combined with the charred goodness from the grill, the trifecta of chili powder, cumin and paprika create a spicy, smoky crust that makes this side irresistible. If you've never grilled corn before, don't be alarmed by the pops. Just be sure to turn the ears occasionally to ensure nice, even cooking. Hit it with a squeeze of lime for extra flavor.

By
Pam Lolley
Pam Lolley headshot
Pam Lolley

Pam Lolley is a recipe tester and developer with Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi University for Women in elementary education with a minor in psychology. After graduation she taught for a couple of years, but decided to follow her true passion of baking. She began a personal baking business, which led to a catering company. Pam started developing and testing recipes for the Southern Living Magazine Test Kitchen in 2003. She has developed several of the white Christmas cakes which grace the magazine's cover every December, as well as several other dessert recipes that have been cover-worthy. She has been in the test kitchens now for over 18 years. In her spare time, she loves spending time with her family, traveling, reading and, believe it or not, loves to cook and bake at home!

Published on April 11, 2023
Smoky Grilled Corn recipe on a serving tray
Photo: Caitlin Bensel
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Profile:
Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 2 ½ tablespoons melted unsalted butter

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon chili powder

  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin

  • ½ teaspoon pepper

  • 6 medium fresh corn ears

  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives

Directions

  1. Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Stir together melted unsalted butter, kosher salt, chili powder, smoked paprika, ground cumin and pepper in a small bowl. Brush mixture evenly over fresh corn ears.

  2. Place corn on grate, and grill, uncovered, until tender and lightly charred, 10 to 12 minutes, turning often. Sprinkle corn evenly with finely chopped fresh chives.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

132 Calories
6g Fat
19g Carbs
4g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 6
Calories 132
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 19g 7%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 6g
Protein 4g 8%
Total Fat 6g 8%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Sodium 343mg 15%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

