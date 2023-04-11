Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Corn Recipes The Secret to Smoky Grilled Corn Lies in This Spice Rub Be the first to rate & review! Seasoned with classic bold barbecue flavor, this grilled corn will be a home run at your next backyard barbecue. Combined with the charred goodness from the grill, the trifecta of chili powder, cumin and paprika create a spicy, smoky crust that makes this side irresistible. If you've never grilled corn before, don't be alarmed by the pops. Just be sure to turn the ears occasionally to ensure nice, even cooking. Hit it with a squeeze of lime for extra flavor. By Pam Lolley Pam Lolley Instagram Pam Lolley is a recipe tester and developer with Dotdash Meredith Food Studios. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Mississippi University for Women in elementary education with a minor in psychology. After graduation she taught for a couple of years, but decided to follow her true passion of baking. She began a personal baking business, which led to a catering company. Pam started developing and testing recipes for the Southern Living Magazine Test Kitchen in 2003. She has developed several of the white Christmas cakes which grace the magazine's cover every December, as well as several other dessert recipes that have been cover-worthy. She has been in the test kitchens now for over 18 years. In her spare time, she loves spending time with her family, traveling, reading and, believe it or not, loves to cook and bake at home! EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Caitlin Bensel Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 ½ tablespoons melted unsalted butter 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon chili powder ½ teaspoon smoked paprika ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon pepper 6 medium fresh corn ears 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives Directions Preheat a grill to medium-high (about 450°F). Stir together melted unsalted butter, kosher salt, chili powder, smoked paprika, ground cumin and pepper in a small bowl. Brush mixture evenly over fresh corn ears. Place corn on grate, and grill, uncovered, until tender and lightly charred, 10 to 12 minutes, turning often. Sprinkle corn evenly with finely chopped fresh chives. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 132 Calories 6g Fat 19g Carbs 4g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 132 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 19g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 6g Protein 4g 8% Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 343mg 15% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved