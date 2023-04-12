Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Meat & Poultry Recipes Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Thigh Recipes Air-fried General Tso's Chicken Be the first to rate & review! This air-fryer riff on the Chinese takeout classic saves the day with less clean-up than deep frying at home. Air fryer sizes vary (hence the cook time's wide range); if you have a smaller air fryer, commit to cooking in batches so that there's plenty of room for the air to circulate and crisp up the chicken. By Andrea Nguyen Andrea Nguyen Facebook Instagram Twitter Website Andrea Nguyen is a James Beard award-winning author, cooking teacher and consultant. She lives in the Bay Area, where she experiments, writes, and also publishes Vietworldkitchen.com. Her latest cookbook is Vietnamese Food Any Day. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 12, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Greg Dupree Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 large egg 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, patted dry and cut into 1 to 1 1/4-inch chunks ⅓ cup plus 2 tsp. cornstarch, divided ¼ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon ground white pepper 7 tablespoons lower-sodium chicken broth 2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce 2 tablespoons ketchup 2 teaspoons sugar 2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar 1 ½ tablespoons canola oil 3 to 4 chiles de árbol, chopped and seeds discarded 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh ginger 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion, divided 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil 2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds Directions Beat egg in a large bowl, add chicken, and coat well. In another bowl, combine 1/3 cup cornstarch with salt and pepper. Transfer chicken with a fork to cornstarch mixture, and stir with a spatula to coat every piece. Transfer chicken to air-fryer oven racks (or fryer basket, in batches), leaving a little space between pieces. Preheat air-fryer at 400°F for 3 minutes. Add the battered chicken; cook for 12 to 16 minutes, giving things a shake midway. Let dry 3 to 5 minutes. If chicken is still damp on one side, cook for 1 to 2 minutes more. Whisk together remaining 2 teaspoons cornstarch with broth, soy sauce, ketchup, sugar and rice vinegar. Heat canola oil and chiles in a large skillet over medium heat. When gently sizzling, add the ginger and garlic; cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Re-whisk cornstarch mixture; stir into mixture in skillet. Increase heat to medium-high. When sauce begins to bubble, add chicken. Stir to coat; cook until sauce thickens and nicely clings to chicken, about 1 1/2 minutes. Turn off heat; stir in 1 tablespoon green onion and sesame oil. Transfer to a serving plate, and top with sesame seeds and remaining 1 tablespoon green onion. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 302 Calories 13g Fat 18g Carbs 26g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 302 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 18g 7% Total Sugars 4g Added Sugars 2g 4% Protein 26g 52% Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 611mg 27% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved