Easy Baked Spaghetti Squash
Recipes for baked spaghetti squash are often overly complicated, but our version has just two ingredients: squash and water.
By Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., RD
Published on April 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Active Time: 5 mins
Total Time: 1 hrs 15 mins
Servings: 4
Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients
1 (3 pound) spaghetti squash
½ cup water
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Cut spaghetti squash in half lengthwise. Scrape out and discard seeds and membranes. Place halves, cut side down, in a large baking dish; add water.
Bake at 350°F for 45 to 50 minutes or until tender.
Remove squash from oven. Turn cut side up; cool for 10 minutes. Scrape inside of squash with a fork to remove spaghetti-like strands.
Nutrition Facts (per serving)
42 Calories
10g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 42
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 10g 4%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 1g 2%
Sodium 28mg 1%
Calcium 33mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%
Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.
* Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it's recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.)
(-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved