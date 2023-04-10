Easy Baked Spaghetti Squash

Recipes for baked spaghetti squash are often overly complicated, but our version has just two ingredients: squash and water.

By
Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., RD
Carolyn Williams Headshot
Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., RD

Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., RD, is a 2017 James Beard Journalism Award winner and a leading culinary nutrition expert who has developed a knack for breaking down complex science into simple, concise bits of information and tips. She writes for a variety of online and print publications on health topics ranging from sleep to fasting to mental health.

Published on April 10, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD
Emily Lachtrupp Headshot
Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD

Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston.

Easy Baked Spaghetti Squash in baking dish
Photo: Colin Price
Active Time:
5 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Profile:
Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian
Ingredients

  • 1 (3 pound) spaghetti squash

  • ½ cup water

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cut spaghetti squash in half lengthwise. Scrape out and discard seeds and membranes. Place halves, cut side down, in a large baking dish; add water. Bake at 350°F for 45 to 50 minutes or until tender. Remove squash from oven. Turn cut side up; cool for 10 minutes. Scrape inside of squash with a fork to remove spaghetti-like strands.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

42 Calories
10g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 42
% Daily Value *
Total Carbohydrate 10g 4%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 4g
Protein 1g 2%
Sodium 28mg 1%
Calcium 33mg 3%
Iron 1mg 6%

Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate.

