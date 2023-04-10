Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Fish & Seafood Recipes Ultimate Feast of the Seven Fishes Stew Be the first to rate & review! This classic Italian Christmas Eve dish was traditionally a way to celebrate the arrival of Christ by abstaining from meat. But it's also a healthy way to enjoy the holidays—and get some delicious and nutritious omega 3s. Don't skip the anchovies; these tiny umami bombs add an extra layer of rich flavor to this hearty stew. By Barton Seaver Published on April 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jennifer Causey Active Time: 50 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 10 mins Servings: 6 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ pound medium dry-packed scallops ½ pound skinless salmon fillet, cut into 1 1/2-oz. pieces ½ pound white-fleshed fish, cut into 1 1/2-oz. pieces 1 tablespoon olive oil ½ cup white wine ½ cup water 12 littleneck clams, scrubbed 1 pound mussels, cleaned 1 ounce canned anchovy fillets, chopped, oil reserved 1 medium fennel bulb, cored and sliced, fronds reserved 4 garlic cloves, chopped 1 teaspoon orange zest 1 (28 ounce) can unsalted crushed San Marzano tomatoes crushed red pepper ½ pound peeled and deveined raw medium shrimp Directions Let scallops, salmon and fish come to room temperature. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add scallops; cook until they develop a golden-brown crust on one side, about 2 minutes. Remove from pan, and set aside. Add wine, 1/2 cup water and clams to pan. Cover, increase heat to high, and cook until clams open, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer clams to a large bowl (discard any unopened clams). Add mussels to pan; cover and cook until they open, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off heat. Remove mussels; set aside. Pour cooking liquid through a fine-mesh sieve over a bowl; set aside. Add reserved oil from anchovies to pan over medium-high. Add anchovies; cook until dissolved, about 2 minutes. Stir in fennel; cook until tender, 5 minutes. Add garlic and orange zest; cook 1 minute. Stir in reserved cooking liquid, tomatoes and crushed red pepper. Reduce heat to medium; simmer, uncovered, until sauce has thickened slightly, 12 to 15 minutes. Nestle fish and shrimp into broth. Cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until seafood is opaque, 6 to 8 minutes. Add mussels, clams and scallops, cooked sides up. Heat until warmed through. Top with reserved fennel fronds. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 318 Calories 8g Fat 18g Carbs 39g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 6 Calories 318 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 18g 7% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 2g Protein 39g 78% Total Fat 8g 10% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 712mg 31% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved