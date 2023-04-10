Healthy Chicken Recipes Healthy Chicken Main Dish Recipes Healthy Stuffed Chicken Recipes Healthy Stuffed Chicken Breast Recipes Spinach & Feta Stuffed Chicken Breasts Be the first to rate & review! We combine feta, a salty, tangy cheese, with baby spinach for a bonus serving of greens built into a stuffed chicken breast. Try using mozzarella or provolone cheese for a more mild, kid-friendly dish. If you have leftover spinach, use it for a simple side salad. If you don't want to bother stuffing the chicken cutlets, turn these ingredients into a simple salad with a drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. By Ruth Cousineau Published on April 10, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Justin Walker Prep Time: 25 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 cup chopped yellow onion 2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 5 ounces baby spinach 2 ounces crumbled feta cheese (about 1/2 cup) 4 (6 ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts ½ teaspoon kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper 1 ½ teaspoons olive oil Directions Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil to pan. Add onion; cook 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove pan from heat; stir in dill, spinach and feta cheese. Cool 10 minutes. Cut a horizontal slit through the center of each chicken breast to form a pocket. Stuff each pocket evenly with spinach mixture. Close pockets with toothpicks. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Heat skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil to pan. Add chicken; cook 4 minutes. Turn chicken. Cover pan, reduce heat to medium and cook 5 minutes or until chicken is done. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 319 Calories 14g Fat Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 319 % Daily Value * Total Fat 14g 18% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Sodium 585mg 25% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved