Cherry Tomato Confit For this recipe, you can save your pricey, superflavorful extra-virgin olive oil, and go with milder, less expensive oil instead. Because the oil takes on the flavors of garlic, thyme and the tomatoes themselves, more nuanced oil would lose its character anyway. Though we call for a combo of red and orange tomatoes, you can go with just one color if you prefer. Serve the confit—and the flavorful oil—on bruschetta, in a pasta toss, on pizza, in sandwiches, as a steak topper, or in a whole-grain bowl. By Ann Taylor Pittman Published on April 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 2 hrs Servings: 15 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Egg Free Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Nut-Free Soy-Free Vegan Vegetarian Ingredients 3 pounds cherry tomatoes ¾ cup olive oil 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt 1 teaspoon black pepper 10 garlic cloves, sliced 8 large thyme sprigs Directions Preheat oven to 275°F. Spread tomatoes onto a large rimmed baking sheet. Add oil, salt, pepper and garlic; toss gently to coat. Tuck thyme sprigs into mixture. Bake at 275°F until tomatoes are wilted but not all have burst, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Cool tomato mixture to room temperature; discard thyme. Store tomatoes with oil and accumulated pan juices in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 weeks, or freeze up to 2 months. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 116 Calories 11g Fat 4g Carbs 1g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 15 Calories 116 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 2g Protein 1g 2% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Sodium 197mg 9% Calcium 16mg 1%