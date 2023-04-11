Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Nut & Seed Recipes Healthy Hazelnut Recipes Candied Hazelnuts Be the first to rate & review! Use these nuts in both sweet and savory dishes. Top a tart for a cinnamony sweet and crunchy finish, or crack them and sprinkle over chicken salad. They're good on their own, and you can change the flavor to suit many tastes. In place of cinnamon, try a little garam masala for an Indian-inspired flavor or pumpkin pie spice to play up the autumn season. You can also add a tiny bit of ground red pepper to any of these flavor combos to add a spicy kick. The nuts make a great hostess gift or the perfect treat to include in a care package sent during college final exam season. By Robin Bashinsky Published on April 11, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Greg Dupree Active Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hrs Servings: 20 Nutrition Profile: Dairy-Free Diabetes Appropriate Gluten-Free Heart Healthy Soy-Free Vegetarian Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ½ cup packed brown sugar 1 large egg white, beaten 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon 12 ounces blanched or raw hazelnuts (about 3 cups) Directions Preheat oven to 250°F. Whisk together brown sugar, egg white, salt, vanilla and cinnamon in a large bowl. Add nuts; toss to coat. Spread nut mixture in a single layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake at 250°F until crisp and toasted, about 50 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Remove from oven; cool completely. Store nuts in an airtight container up to 1 week. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 132 Calories 11g Fat 8g Carbs 3g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 20 Calories 132 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 6g Added Sugars 5g 10% Protein 3g 6% Total Fat 11g 14% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Sodium 62mg 3% Calcium 27mg 2% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved