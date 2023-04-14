Healthy Recipes Healthy Ingredient Recipes Healthy Vegetable Recipes Healthy Cabbage Recipes Cabbage & Kielbasa Skillet Be the first to rate & review! Smoky sausage, tender cabbage and sweet apples, along with mustard and cider vinegar, create a perfect balance of flavor in this hearty skillet dinner. By EatingWell Test Kitchen EatingWell Test Kitchen The EatingWell Test Kitchen is comprised of a group of culinary professionals who develop and test our recipes. Our recipes go through a rigorous process, which includes testing by trained recipe testers, using different equipment (e.g., gas and electric stoves) and a variety of tools and techniques to make sure that it will really work when you make it at home. Testers shop major supermarkets to research availability of ingredients. Finally, a Registered Dietitian reviews each recipe to ensure that we deliver food that's not only delicious, but adheres to our nutrition guidelines as well. Learn more about our food philosophy and nutrition parameters. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 14, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Reviewed by Dietitian Emily Lachtrupp, M.S., RD Emily Lachtrupp is a registered dietitian experienced in nutritional counseling, recipe analysis and meal plans. She's worked with clients who struggle with diabetes, weight loss, digestive issues and more. In her spare time, you can find her enjoying all that Vermont has to offer with her family and her dog, Winston. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Nutrition Profile: Egg Free Gluten-Free High-Protein Nut-Free Soy-Free Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 (13-oz.) pkg. smoked turkey kielbasa 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 cup chopped yellow onion ¼ teaspoon caraway seeds 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 8 cups chopped green cabbage ½ cup sliced red apple ½ teaspoon black pepper ¼ teaspoon kosher salt 1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic 1 tablespoon whole-grain Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley ¼ teaspoon paprika Directions Halve kielbasa lengthwise, and slice into 1/3-inch-thick slices. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add kielbasa slices, onion and caraway seeds; cook, stirring occasionally, until kielbasa is browned and onion is tender, about 8 minutes. Add butter to skillet; cook over medium-high, stirring constantly, until melted, about 20 seconds. Add cabbage, apple, pepper and salt; cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage and apple are tender and browned, about 10 minutes. Uncover. Stir in garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in mustard and vinegar. Sprinkle with parsley and paprika. Rate it Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 295 Calories 15g Fat 24g Carbs 17g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 295 % Daily Value * Total Carbohydrate 24g 9% Dietary Fiber 7g 25% Total Sugars 11g Protein 17g 34% Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Sodium 1036mg 45% Nutrition information is calculated by a registered dietitian using an ingredient database but should be considered an estimate. * Daily Values (DVs) are the recommended amounts of nutrients to consume each day. Percent Daily Value (%DV) found on nutrition labels tells you how much a serving of a particular food or recipe contributes to each of those total recommended amounts. Per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the daily value is based on a standard 2,000 calorie diet. Depending on your calorie needs or if you have a health condition, you may need more or less of particular nutrients. (For example, it’s recommended that people following a heart-healthy diet eat less sodium on a daily basis compared to those following a standard diet.) (-) Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a special diet for medical reasons, be sure to consult with your primary care provider or a registered dietitian to better understand your personal nutrition needs. Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018, ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved